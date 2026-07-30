Wildfire narrowly averted near ancient woodland and nature reserve

Nation Cymru staff

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is reminding people of the serious risk of wildfires following an incident near the Preseli Hills during the current spell of hot, dry weather.

On Tuesday afternoon, National Park Authority Rangers were alerted to smoke rising from the hills near Tŷ Canol, an ancient woodland and National Nature Reserve.

Following a clear description of the location, Rangers made their way to Carnedd Meibion Owen, where they discovered that one of the rocky outcrops was burning. As the fire had spread deep into the peat, the decision was made to contact the Fire and Rescue Service. The fire has now been fully extinguished.

It is believed to have originated from a campfire in the area. Fire crews had previously attended and extinguished the fire, but it had reignited due to the exceptionally dry ground and continued hot weather.

Although the incident was brought under control, the fire could easily have spread and caused significant damage to the surrounding landscape, wildlife and internationally important habitats.

With further hot and dry weather forecast, and wildfires occurring in other parts of the country, the incident serves as an important reminder that lighting fires in the countryside poses a severe risk.

People are urged not to light campfires, barbecues or any other open flames within the National Park. Fireworks and sky lanterns should also not be used, as even a small spark can ignite dry vegetation or peat and develop into a fast-moving wildfire.

Visitors can help protect the National Park by taking all litter home, disposing of cigarettes safely and reporting any signs of fire immediately by calling 999.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has thanked Fishguard Fire Station and its crews for their swift assistance in bringing the incident under control.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.