Wildfires across Wales force closures and warnings as climate impacts intensify

Nation Cymru staff

Wales is facing a series of escalating wildfires, with emergency services battling blazes across multiple regions amid growing concern over worsening climate conditions.

In 2025, fire services across Wales attended 3,474 grass fire incidents – a 275% increase on the previous year.

Gareth Tovey, Fire Brigades Union (FBU) executive council member for Wales, said: “The alarming rise in wildfires this spring is the tip of the iceberg – rising temperatures mean these events will become more common, endangering homes and lives.

“Firefighters are on the front line of the climate crisis, fighting blazes that are growing in frequency and intensity. But since 2010, we have lost one in five firefighter jobs across the UK, and dozens of fire stations have been shut. We need urgent investment if we are going to keep communities safe.

“No amount of mitigation can compensate for truly catastrophic climate change. Firefighters are demanding bold action to address the root cause of the climate crisis.”

Stan Townsend, Head of Policy at Climate Cymru, speaking ahead of the upcoming Senedd elections, said: “These devastating wildfires are a stark reminder that the next Welsh government must take urgent action to reduce the risks of climate change, not only to address the cost of living, but to protect communities and landscapes across the country.”

Dr Judith Thornton, Low Carbon Research Fellow. Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS), Aberystwyth University shared: “Climate change is resulting in lower summer rainfall in Wales, and with this comes an increased risk of wildfires.

Fortunately though, one of the key measures that Wales needs to take to combat climate change, the restoration of upland peat, alongside other measures including wider tree cover, should help mitigate this.

“Peat stores huge amounts of carbon; typically a 30cm deep layer of peat contains as much carbon as tropical rainforest, and given that in many areas peat is several metres deep, it’s very precious.

“Unfortunately around 90% of Welsh peat is in poor condition and needs restoration. We saw examples last year where recently restored peat acted as a fire break.

“Whoever forms the next Welsh Government must prioritise peat restoration within agricultural support schemes. It benefits biodiversity and carbon storage, as well as improving water storage and so reducing both wildfire risk in summer, and flood risk in winter.”