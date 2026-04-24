Wildflower meadow plan approved despite farmland protection rules

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to change farmland to a garden and wildflower meadow has been given the go-ahead despite it falling under a condition restricting the loss of such agricultural land.

In an application recommended for approval at the April 21 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, Peter Jones sought permission for a change of use from agricultural land to garden, vegetable growing area and wildflower meadow/grove at Old Furzton Cottage, Maidenwells, near Pembroke.

The application was before committee members rather than being decided by officers under delegated powers, as it was contrary to a policy of the development plan but was being recommended for approval.

An officer report for committee members said: “The proposal is for the change of use of the land to enable the agricultural field to be used for domestic purposes in conjunction with the dwelling known as Old Furzton Cottage. The land subject to this application is located outside of the curtilage of Old Furzton Cottage.

“Justification has been provided with the application to explain that the occupiers of the dwelling have a desire for a larger garden area to provide additional space for growing of fruit, salad and vegetables, tree planting and wildflower planting.”

One potential sticking point was the proposed site, some 0.4ha of land, falling into a Grade 3a agricultural land classification, defined as Best and Most Versatile (BMV) land, which has tight planning controls against its potential loss.

The report added: “The use of the land at present is for agricultural purposes including making of hay and grazing of livestock, as such the land is underused for agricultural purposes. The development subject to this application would enable some agricultural use to continue, with the production of food from the site.

“Further to this there would be a net benefit to green infrastructure and biodiversity on the site. For these reasons there is justification for the small loss of BMV land.”

At the meeting, committee chair Cllr Mark Carter read out a submission form the applicant, who was unable to attend the meeting, saying the land had been purchased from Pembrokeshire County Council with the intention of creating a low-intensity and environmentally sustainable form of development.

Local member Cllr Steve Alderman said his first concern had been the loss of the BMV land, but pointed out the proposal would offer “massive biodiversity increases,” moving approval.

Members unanimously backed approval of the scheme.