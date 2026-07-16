Wildlife at west Wales beauty spot ‘intentionally targeted using a catapult’

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Wildlife at a west Wales beauty spot may have been deliberately targeted with catapults, a town council has said.

Mill Pond, close to Pembroke’s castle, has long been a haunt of swans and other wildlife, and concerns have been raised recently that several reported deaths of animals may be related to levels of algae present in the pond.

In a statement issued by Pembroke Town Council it said it has received a number of comments and enquiries from concerned residents regarding deceased wildlife recently found at Pembroke Mill Pond.

“We are aware that there has been speculation on social media suggesting that the deaths may be linked to the water quality or algae currently present in the pond. We would like to reassure residents that this is not the case.

“For the past seven years, Pembroke Town Council has employed Aqua Clear to help manage algae growth and control the spread of reeds within the pond. This ongoing work has been highly successful, with algae levels reducing by approximately 45 per cent since the programme began. The pond’s water quality continues to be monitored and remains in good condition.

“Following reports from residents, council representatives visited the pond and retrieved some of the deceased wildlife.

“On examination, it appears that around five different animals had suffered injuries consistent with being intentionally targeted using a catapult. This is an extremely distressing and cruel act against wildlife.

“The matter has been reported to the Wildlife Crime Officers, who are aware of the incident and will be investigating.

“Pembroke Town Council strongly condemns any form of cruelty towards wildlife and would encourage anyone who witnesses this type of behaviour, or has any information that may assist enquiries, to report it immediately. Information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We would like to thank residents for bringing this matter to our attention and for their continued care and concern for Pembroke Mill Pond and the wildlife that calls it home.”

Pembrokeshire County Council has been contacted for a statement.

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