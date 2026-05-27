Wildlife filmmaker documents ‘strange and spectacular’ caterpillar phenomenon in Welsh park

A wildlife filmmaker has documented “one of nature’s strangest string spectacles” after discovering trees covered in silky webs and dangling caterpillars in a Welsh park.

Natalie Clements and her partner, cameraman Dan Read, filmed the unusual scene in Cardiff after being tipped off by a neighbour over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The phenomenon, revealing colonies of harmless Ermine Moth caterpillars hanging from trees inside white silk nests, only appears for a short period each year.

The caterpillars produce the gauzy silk as a form of communal protection from predators, especially while they eat, as well to protect from rising temperatures and changeable weather in spring and to make it easier to move around on plants.

They also pupate within the webbing, becoming distinctive ‘polka-dotted’ Ermine Moths which commonly reside in trees.

Although the caterpillars’ silk webbing can make plants and trees appear badly damaged, they often recover fully after the caterpillars pupate.

In the film, Natalie investigates the strange-looking webs. Visitors to the park were also greeted by an educational note left on a bench explaining the spectacle.

“These caterpillars use silky webs to avoid being eaten by birds. Don’t worry, they are harmless and will disappear in a week or two, allowing the tree to recover,” the note read.

The sign also highlights the importance of moths as pollinators and encourages people to leave the caterpillars undisturbed.

It adds that anyone interested in learning more about the Ermine Moth caterpillars can follow the conservation account @savebutterflies.

Natalie, who creates wildlife films focused on conservation and local nature, hopes the video will encourage people to appreciate the wildlife living on their doorsteps.

She said: “Wildlife moments like these taking place on our doorsteps are something to be treasured. I hope my films help capture the beauty and inspire others to care for the natural world around them.”

The film showcases how even urban parks can become home to remarkable natural events that many people may otherwise overlook.

Natalie’s wildlife filmmaking focuses on conservation, storytelling, and encouraging respectful engagement with nature.

To see more of Natalies work, follow her Instagram and YouTube account here.