Stephen Price

A UK-wide wildlife protection organisation has written to Llŷr Gruffydd MS, warning that sidelining independent science and withholding key evidence ahead of an announcement on badger culling could trigger a judicial review.

Protect the Wild has formally warned the Welsh Government that it is considering seeking legal advice regarding a potential judicial review if ministers introduce or expand badger culling in Wales through a flawed decision-making process.

In a formal letter sent to Minister Llŷr Gruffydd MS, the organisation raised serious concerns over transparency, procedural fairness, and the Welsh Government’s failure to properly scrutinise independent scientific evidence ahead of an anticipated ministerial statement on bovine TB policy on 24 November.

The intervention comes as over 28,000 people have backed a petition calling on the Welsh Government to reject Reform UK’s motion to consider a targeted badger cull to ‘manage’ bovine TB

Opposition to the prospect of badger culling in Wales has grown steadily following the passing of a Reform UK motion in the Senedd on 15 July 2026, by votes of 79 in favour to 9 against, to consider a targeted badger cull to manage bovine TB.

In response, activist and environmental campaigner Sarah Reisz launched the petition ‘We call upon the Senedd to reject any badger cull in Wales’.

Published on 21 July 2026, it managed to achieve the 10,000 signatures required to be considered for a Senedd debate in just five days, such is the strong opposition to a cull – with many Plaid supporters angry at supporting their historic election win while England abandons its own badger cull.

On 18 September 2026, independent scientists, including Professor Paul Torgerson, Professor of Veterinary Epidemiology at the University of Zurich, and independent scientist Tom Langton, met with senior Welsh Government officials to highlight major flaws in the evidence used to justify badger culling. Experts raised critical concerns regarding the interpretation of historic intervention studies, the limitations of existing cattle testing, and the role of undetected infections within cattle herds.

Following the meeting, a detailed proposal was submitted for an all-day scientific workshop bringing together Welsh Government officials, the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), and independent experts to rigorously examine competing scientific interpretations before recommendations were finalised.

However, the Welsh Government declined to take the workshop forward, suggesting instead that further engagement should wait until a possible public consultation.

Key Papers Withheld From Public Scrutiny

On 23 October 2026, officials confirmed they had received the Programme Board’s policy paper and were considering its recommendations, but stated that neither the Programme Board paper nor supporting TAG papers would be published until the Minister makes his official statement.

Protect the Wild warns that withholding crucial scientific advice while policy recommendations are being drafted denies the public and independent experts any meaningful opportunity to scrutinise the evidence before ministers settle on a course of action.

If ministers move to kill thousands of legally protected wild animals without transparency, lawful scrutiny, or a genuine public consultation, Protect the Wild is prepared to seek formal legal advice on a judicial review.

While Minister Gruffydd stated in a letter on 31 July 2026 that any significant policy shift would be subject to further consultation, Protect the Wild stressed that a consultation on how to cull badgers is not a substitute for consulting on whether culling should take place at all.

The organisation is calling on the Welsh Government to ensure a consultation takes place BEFORE a decision is made, and includes:

A clear option to retain the current policy without expanding lethal intervention, alongside proper consideration of cattle-based disease controls and other non-lethal approaches.

Full publication of all relevant scientific evidence, reasoning, and uncertainties.

If a consultation is to be meaningful, the public must have a genuine opportunity to influence the outcome rather than simply respond to a decision that has, in practice, already been made.

Statutory obligations

Protect the Wild also reminded ministers of their statutory obligations under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992, Section 6 of the Environment (Wales) Act 2016 (which places strict biodiversity and ecosystem resilience duties on public bodies), and the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015.

Given ongoing scientific disputes over the effectiveness of badger culling in England, the organisation warned that expanding lethal controls in Wales without demonstrating necessity, proportionality, and ecological compliance would leave the Government vulnerable to legal challenge.

Six demands

Protect the Wild asked the Welsh government to make six clear commitments:

Guarantee a full public consultation before any final policy decision to introduce or expand badger culling in Wales, including an explicit option of no additional lethal wildlife control.

Ensure meaningful independent scientific scrutiny before policy proposals are finalised, including an opportunity for Professor Torgerson, Tom Langton and other appropriately qualified experts to discuss their evidence directly with the relevant officials and advisers.

Publish the relevant scientific advice and recommendations, including TAG papers, Programme Board recommendations and the evidence supporting any proposed wildlife interventions, in sufficient time to inform public consultation.

Explain how competing scientific evidence will be considered, including research questioning the effectiveness of badger culling and evidence concerning undetected cattle infections and the limitations of existing testing arrangements.

Set out how Wales’s statutory wildlife and biodiversity duties will be met, including how environmental impacts, proportionality and available alternatives will be assessed before any new lethal controls are authorised.

Confirm that no decision to expand badger culling will be implemented before the relevant legal requirements have been satisfied, including any applicable consultation obligations and proper consideration of the evidence submitted.

Robert Pownall, founder of Protect the Wild, stated: “Protect the Wild has made repeated efforts to engage constructively with the Welsh Government. We have submitted scientific concerns, requested transparency, supported public participation and repeatedly sought clear assurances about consultation. Thousands of members of the public have also contacted the Welsh Government calling for answers.

“We are increasingly concerned that the current approach risks falling short of the standards of transparency, procedural fairness and lawful decision-making that the public should expect.

“We are therefore considering seeking independent legal advice to establish whether there may be grounds for judicial review should the Welsh Government adopt any new policy authorising badger culling without properly fulfilling its legal obligations.

“We want to be absolutely clear about our position. Our objective is not to pursue litigation for its own sake, nor are we suggesting that the Welsh Government must adopt our preferred policy simply because we disagree with the alternative.

“Our concern is whether any decision to expand badger culling would be reached lawfully, with proper consideration of the relevant scientific evidence, meaningful public participation where required and compliance with the Government’s statutory responsibilities.

“The people of Wales deserve transparency. And protected wildlife deserves more than decisions based on scientific assumptions that have not been adequately examined.

“The lives of these animals matter. The decisions made in the coming weeks could determine whether thousands of them live or die. The very least we should expect is that those decisions are reached lawfully, transparently and on the basis of properly scrutinised evidence.”

The Welsh Government said: “We are refreshing our approach to eradicating bovine TB in Wales, focused on three core pillars: cattle, people and wildlife.

“This will be evidence-based and science-led, informed by advice from the Programme Board and Technical Advisory Group.”