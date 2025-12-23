Wildlife trust announces annual New Year beach clean

North Wales Wildlife Trust (NWWT) is inviting residents and visitors to kick-start the new year by taking part in its 9th annual beach clean, Plast Off! 2026.

At the beach clean, volunteers will help remove as much plastic litter as possible from the Anglesey coastline, playing a vital role in protecting local marine wildlife.

The trust wrote: “Wales is home to a spectacular coastline, but increasing levels of plastic pollution continue to threaten the health of our seas and the animals that depend on them.”

More frequent storms and extreme weather are washing increasingly large amounts of litter onto Welsh beaches, while the rise in single-use plastics exacerbates the issue.

Plastic pollution poses a serious threat to marine life: seals and seabirds can become entangled in fishing line or trapped in items such as plastic rings and frisbees, while smaller fragments of plastic can enter the food chain when mistaken for food.

Plast Off! is North Wales Wildlife Trust’s annual large-scale beach clean on the west coast of Anglesey.

This year’s event has been planned and organised with the help of North Wales Wildlife Trust’s young volunteers, who will also be on hand during the day to share their passion and knowledge of marine conservation.

Charlotte Keen, NWWT’s Youth Development Officer, said: “Plast Off! 2026 has become such a brilliant tradition to kick-start the new year surrounded by a community of people coming together to take positive action.

“It is such a joy to be leading this event once again. It gives our young volunteers from our Ocean Rescue Champions and Youth Forum groups the opportunity to host a public event which makes a real difference.

“It also helps to empower young people and shows how it is possible to harness the power of community to take action for wildlife.”

North Wales Wildlife Trust is inviting people of all ages to help make Plast Off! 2026 another successful beach clean and to play an active part in tackling plastic pollution.

The most commonly found microplastics during Plast Off! beach cleans are nurdles – tiny, pre-production pellets which are usually melted down into everyday plastic products, though many get lost at sea long before they are ever processed.

As well as rope and plastic bottles, toy soldiers and children’s dolls and a human-hair wig have been cleaned up from beaches as part of past Plast Off! events.

The 2026 event will run from 10 am to 2 pm at Porth Tyn Tywyn, near Rhosneigr on Anglesey with residents, locals, and anyone passionate about cleaning up the Welsh coastline invited to join.

Volunteers may be directed to nearby beaches, coves and bays to collect as much litter as possible.

The day will conclude with a ‘plastic weigh-in’ at 1:00pm, revealing just how much waste has been removed from the coastline.

Full event details can be found on the Trust’s website here.

NWWT will provide plenty of litter pickers and bin bags, though they recommend bringing gloves and a reusable cup — refreshments from a local vendor will be available.

Free parking at Porth Tyn Tywyn for anyone attending between 10am – 2pm. A permit will need to be collected from a NWWT staff member on the day.

Well-behaved dogs are also welcome to join, and any children who participate will receive a Plast Off! certificate for completing their beach clean.

Although the event is free and no booking is required, the Trust recommends making one if possible to keep attendees updated on details and the results of the weigh in.