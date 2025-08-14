Will Young joins Hope Rescue as first ever ambassador

Award-winning singer, actor, and animal welfare campaigner Will Young has joined Hope Rescue as its first-ever charity ambassador.

As a passionate advocate for animal welfare and a longtime dog lover, Will brings a wealth of experience, influence, and compassion to his new role.

His support marks an exciting new chapter for Hope Rescue, a south Wales-based charity dedicated to saving the lives of stray, abandoned, and vulnerable dogs.

Will has been a vocal supporter of animal welfare throughout his career, campaigning for improved animal welfare legislation and sharing his personal rescue dog stories with his fans.

Now, as an official ambassador for Hope Rescue, he will help raise awareness of the charity’s life-saving work, champion responsible dog ownership, and promote the importance of rescue and rehoming.

“Inspiring”

Will Young said: “I’m absolutely delighted to become the first ambassador for Hope Rescue. Their work in south Wales and beyond is truly inspiring.

“Every dog deserves a second chance, and Hope Rescue works tirelessly to make that happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hope Rescue (@hoperescuewales)

Sharing the news on Instagram, they wrote: “We couldn’t ask for a better friend to Hope Rescue than @willyoungofficial , which is why we are so pleased to announce, that in our 20th anniversary year, we welcome Will as our first ever ambassador!

Will has shown so much kindness, generosity and a genuine passion for animal welfare, and we couldn’t be happier to have him onboard!”

Hope Rescue has been at the heart of dog welfare in Wales for over two decades, helping over 12,000 dogs in need since its founding. Will’s ambassadorship is a major milestone, signalling the charity’s growing national presence and commitment to advocating for the most vulnerable animals.

Founder and CEO at Hope Rescue, Vanessa Waddon said: “We are honoured to welcome Will Young as our first-ever Celebrity Ambassador, Will’s passion for animal welfare aligns perfectly with our mission. With his support, we can shine an even brighter light on the dogs who need us most.”

Crisis

Will has also recently announced that he’s joined dog food company Miraculous Meals as a co-founder, they donate 50% of their profits to UK dog rescue centres, including Hope.

The partnership aims to raise awareness of the dog rescue crisis and encourage donations to rescue organisations.

Will commented: “When we rescued dogs ourselves, we saw how badly rescue centres were struggling, we knew we needed to help.

“Every year, thousands of dogs in the UK don’t get the second chance at life they deserve as rescue centres simply don’t have enough resources to help them all.”

Find out more about Hope and the dogs available for rehoming here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

