Wind farm decision delayed again as planners seek more information

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A decision on a controversial wind farm has been delayed for a third time after planning inspectors asked the developer to provide further information on a range of issues, including its proposed grid connection and potential environmental impacts.

The proposal for Bute Energy’s Nant Mithil Energy Park near Llandrindod Wells has been on hold since March and the latest pause has now been extended until September 29.

The scheme would see up to 30 wind turbines, each reaching a maximum height of 220 metres, erected at Radnor Forest.

Because the development is classed as a Development of National Significance (DNS), the application is being considered by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), with Powys County Council acting only as a statutory consultee.

The latest pause had been due to end on June 29, but PEDW said inspectors required further clarification before the examination could continue.

In an update, infrastructure consenting team leader Hannah Roberts said: “After reviewing the consultation responses to the further information main response report and associated appendices, the inspectors have determined that further clarification and information is required from the applicant before the examination can proceed further.”

The inspectors have asked Bute Energy to provide additional details on the relationship between the wind farm and its proposed grid connection, the transport route for turbine components to the site, and the potential impact on nearby Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) and Special Areas of Conservation (SACs).

They have also requested clarification on how the proposal would affect peatlands, soils and other irreplaceable habitats.

The application has also been affected by the change of government in Wales following May’s Senedd election.

PEDW has asked the developer to explain whether the new Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government’s stated preference for underground electricity cables, rather than overhead pylons, could affect the deliverability, timing or implementation of the scheme.

Bute Energy has until August 11 to submit the requested information.

The proposal has attracted hundreds of objections during the planning process.

Bute Energy says the wind farm would generate up to 198MW of renewable electricity, enough to power the equivalent of between 130,000 and 193,000 homes each year.

The company has also pledged an annual community benefit fund worth up to £1.5 million for local projects throughout the operational life of the wind farm.