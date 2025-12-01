Wind turbine plan set for refusal over lack of bat impact information

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

An application for a wind turbine nearly 250 foot high is expected to be turned down due to a lack of information on how it could affect bats.

In an application recommended for refusal at the December meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, Constantine Wind Energy Ltd seeks permission for a 76-metre-high wind turbine at Summerton Farm, Sageston.

Back in 2024, an application to replace a current 60.5m high turbine on the site with one up to 90 metres, or just under 300 foot, was refused on the grounds its height and scale would have a detrimental impact on the visual amenity of the locality, with the additional clause of failing to comply with supplementary guidance.

A report for committee members on the latest application says the smaller turbine than previously proposed, representing a 16-metre increase in height from a previously granted turbine, “would not be sufficient for it to become an overbearing feature in the landscape”.

It adds there are four existing turbines in the local area, with one as high as 100 metres, adding “the existing turbine already has a level of contribution to cumulative effects and whilst the proposed replacement turbine is slightly higher, its contribution to the cumulative effect would be slight”.

It says no objections have been raised by either the Council Landscape Officer or Natural Resources Wales.

However, concerns were raised by the council ecologist that the applicant’s Preliminary Ecological Appraisal Report is incomplete.

“The Council Ecologist questions why the response received in relation to myotis bat records were not included within the initial PEA. As such, he considers that the PEA does not present enough information on the possible presence of bats within the application site area.

“Whilst there may be negligible foraging and commuting potential, there are records of foraging on grassland within two kilometres which have positive identification of myotis bat foraging, along with greater and lesser horseshoe bat foraging. He also notes that the application site is in close proximity to a wooded area.”

It is recommended for refusal on the grounds that appraisal report and technical note “do not adequately address the impact of the proposed wind turbine on bat activity in the area”.