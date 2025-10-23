Windfarm plans could be thwarted over access to mineral resources

The firm behind plans for a windfarm straddling two local authorities could be in dispute with both councils over access to important mineral resources.

Areas on Mynydd Maen common that runs across the Torfaen and Caerephilly borough boundaries have previously been identified as aggregate safeguarding areas limiting development in case of the need to extract them.

Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Justin Jones told members of its planning committee the areas have to be protected from development as minerals “can’t be moved” and there is a requirement for each region to ensure a sufficient supply.

But he said the proposals for a 13-turbine windfarm, put forward by Renewable Energy Systems, could impact that.

Negative impact

As a result the council is maintaining its view the windfarm, with turbines that would be 149m tall to their blade tip, would have a negative impact including on neighbouring residential properties and the landscape.

Mr Jones said along Mynydd Maen common, which is north west of Cwmbran and south of Pontypool, there are sandstone deposits and a special aggregate which he described as “used in road grit, the stuff that slows you down.”

Concern at the impact on the safeguarding areas were raised by both Torfaen and Caerphilly during the consultation to the planning application, which will be decided by Welsh Government body Planning and Environment Decisions Wales known as PEDW.

Following receipt of comments from the councils, as well as environment body Natural Resources Wales and historic agency Cadw the firm provided its response which the planning committee was updated on.

The safeguarding areas also include “blasting zones” as explosives would be required to extract them.

“A number of turbines are within the potential blasting zones and that is the concern we’ve raised,” said Mr Jones.

Risk

However he said the firm has responded to say it disputes its plans are a risk to the safeguarding of the minerals as it doesn’t accept they would likely be extracted during the 35 to 40 year lifespan of the windfarm.

Mr Jones said it will be for the PEDW appointed inspector to determine if the responses adequately address the concerns and decide between the arguments put forward during the consultation and what the firm has said.

Renewable Energy Systems has also disputed the council’s position that taken with the Mynydd Llanhilleth windfarm, which also has to be decided by PEDW as a development of national significance, its proposal would have an unacceptable visual impact for residents of Bush Terrace, Pantygasseg.

“It will be windfarms to the front and back,” said Mr Jones.

Torfaen also previously raised a lack of information on the potential for bats, which are a protected species, to be involved in collisions with the turbines as a concern Mr Jones said that hasn’t been resolved to its satisfaction by the firm’s response.