Windfarm plans opposed due to impact on World Heritage site

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A proposed windfarm straddling two councils would have an unacceptable impact on a World Heritage site, councillors have said.

Blaenavon was granted the prestigious recognition by United Nations body UNESCO in 2000 but potential windfarm developments in the area have been identified as a possible threat to the status.

Renewables firm RWE has applied for planning permission for construction and operation of up to six turbines, that would be 200 metres high to the blade tip, on common land between Abertillery and Aberyschan.

Development of national significance

As it is considered a development of national significance the application will be decided by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) rather than councillors, but they were asked to note the local impact report prepared by the council planning department.

Planning officer Justin Jones said the access road, east of Brynmawr, and four turbines would be in Blaenau Gwent but the two remaining turbines, the substation and other infrastructure would be in Torfaen

The turbines would be south of the World Heritage site though part of the access road would run through the Blaenavon Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest and outside the Welsh Government’s pre-assessed area where there is “in principle support” for turbines.

Mr Jones said the tips of the blades would be visible over the mountain ridge from Blaenavon and reminded councillors they will be turning rather than static.

Devastating

Blaenavon independent councillor Janet Jones said: “The impact on our 19th century industrial landscape will be be devastating.

“Yes we need renewable energy but I don’t think this is the right place for it.”

Pontnewydd Labour councillor Stuart Ashley said there are only four World Heritage sites in Wales and said: “I have to remind myself the Taj Mahal is in the same category.”

He also said it should also be noted the turbines would be visible from the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and Mr Jones said the park authority is also expected to make a response to PEDW.

He said Torfaen will be “quite forceful” about its “significant concerns” on the World Heritage site and the special landscape area and its fears over the “cumulative” impact of other turbines proposed in the area.

