Wine Awards celebrate the best of the Wales’ thriving vineyards

The Welsh Wine Awards brought together vineyards, winemakers, industry experts and supporters from across Wales to celebrate a landmark year for Welsh viticulture and recognise the best among the near 60 wines entered.

The Welsh Vineyards Association (WVA), part of WineGB, hosted the awards at Llanerch Vineyard on Monday 17 November, honouring vineyards from around the country whose craftsmanship “marks the best of Welsh viticulture”.

This year’s judging panel included Oz Clarke and Jane Rakison, both having long been advocates for the rapid rise of Welsh viticulture.

Oz Clarke, one of the UK’s most recognisable wine commentators, delivered a speech during the ceremony in which he praised the extraordinary progress of the Welsh wine industry.

Clarke highlighted the confidence, character, and increasing international competitiveness of Welsh producers, and drew powerful parallels between Wales and some of the world’s most admired new-world regions.

He noted: “What we are witnessing in Wales today is the same spark I once saw in emerging regions like Tasmania, Oregon, New Zealand… Places that dared to believe they could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with established wine nations. And they did! Wales is now stepping proudly onto that very same stage.”

“People have no idea we make wine in Wales, but there’s a thriving industry right under our noses. So you must take this opportunity to drum into the minds of the Welsh people that they have a Welsh wine industry, making wines that the whole Welsh nation can be proud of.

“Tell them the stories of last summer. Show them the pictures of the blazing sun and say yes, we can do it! Now we’re here to judge Welsh wine today but also to champion Welsh wine. We are all in this together for the good of Welsh wine and for the good of Wales, and telling the world about how good Welsh wine can be, and how Welsh, Welsh wine can be.”

His speech culminated in a rousing recital from Dylan Thomas, encapsulating the pride and passion driving the nation’s winemakers. The applause that followed reflected not just admiration for Clarke, but for the flourishing industry he celebrated.

The panel was strengthened by two more experts: returning judge Sara Hobday of Vin Van Cymru, known for her deep knowledge of Welsh artisan producers, and Hugh Currell of Avant Wines, a respected voice in independent wine retail.

Together, the four judges brought a balance of international perspective and local understanding, ensuring a fair, rigorous, and inspiring evaluation of this year’s entries.

The 2025 winners

Champion Wine of Wales – Gwinllan Llaethliw, Ceredigion

Best Overall Sparkling Wine – Gwinllan Llaethliw, Ceredigion

Best PDO/PGI Wine – Gwinllan Llaethliw, Ceredigion

Best Sparkling White – Gwinllan Llaethliw, Ceredigion

Best Sparkling Rosé – Jabajak Vineyard, Carmarthenshire

Best Overall Still Wine – The Dell Vineyard, Monmouthshire

Best Still White – Vale Vineyard, Denbighshire

Best Still Rosé – The Dell Vineyard, Monmouthshire

Best Still Red – Llanerch Vineyard, Vale of Glamorgan

Gwinllan Llaethliw emerged as the standout producer of the 2025 competition, securing an impressive four major titles — Champion Wine of Wales, Best Overall Sparkling Wine, Best PDO/PGI Wine, and Best Sparkling White — and demonstrating the estate’s commitment to quality, consistency and dynamism.

Jabajak Vineyard claimed the award for Best Sparkling Rosé, showcasing the estate’s flair for crafting vibrant, elegant wines with a strong sense of place.

The Dell Vineyard took home Best Still Rosé and Best Overall Still Wine positioning The Dell as an emerging force in the still wine arena.

Vale Vineyard received the title of Best Still White. Its success reflects the vineyard’s focus on cool-climate expression.

Llanerch Vineyard, the host of this year’s awards, secured Best Still Red. As one of Wales’ most established and influential estates, Llanerch continues to demonstrate the depth and potential of Welsh-grown red varieties.

Ambition

Collectively, this year’s winners showcase the diversity, ambition, and rising quality within Welsh wine, marking an industry earning greater recognition nationally and internationally.

WVA Chair Andy Mounsey praised the achievements of the entrants, saying: “The 2025 awards underline the exceptional progress of Welsh winemaking. The quality, creativity, and commitment we’ve seen this year reflect a sector continuing to strengthen its identity and push new boundaries.”

The event was also attended by Huw Irranca-Davies (Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change & Rural Affairs) alongside David Morris (Deputy Head – Food and Rural Affairs).

Llanerch Vineyard provided a fitting backdrop for the celebration, offering guests the opportunity to taste medal-winning wines, meet producers, and experience firsthand the energy driving Welsh wine forward.

For more information on Welsh wine, and to explore the diverse array of vineyards across Wales visit @welshvineyardsassociation on social media or see the website here.