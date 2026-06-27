Winners of climate change challenge announced at Cardiff ceremony

Nation.Cymru staff

A climate challenge completed by primary and secondary schools across Wales has announced the winners in a special awards ceremony in Cardiff.

The winners of Keep Wales Tidy’s school innovation challenge, inspired by The Earthshot Prize, were announced on Wednesday (17 June).

As part of Climate Challenge Cymru, primary and secondary schools across Wales were invited to submit short videos capturing creative ideas to tackle one of five global challenges, or ‘Earthshots’: Build a Waste-Free World, Clean Our Air, Fix Our Climate, Protect and Restore Nature and Revive Our Oceans.

The following schools were recognised at the Climate Challenge Cymru celebration at Techniquest in Cardiff Bay, where they were joined by special guests, including BBC presenter Will Millard, nature campaigner Joe Wilkins and the Mrs Morfudd Meredith, Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan.

Ysgol Gymraeg Ffwrnes in Carmarthenshire won an incredible two awards, taking top honours in both the Revive Our Oceans and Fix Our Climate categories. Judges praised their work on seagrass habitats and eco-moorings, as well as their exploration of local food to reduce carbon emissions.

Griffithstown Primary School in Torfaen won the Clean Our Air Award for their film showcasing nature-based design and renewable energy, including innovative solar-powered green roof gardens to improve air quality.

Ysgol Bryn Coch in Flintshire won the Build a Waste-Free World category for their research into reducing waste and promoting reuse, from composting and food redistribution to pre-loved uniforms. Together they highlighted how simple actions can create lasting change.

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in Pembrokeshire took home the top prize in the Protect and Restore Nature category for creative solutions to biodiversity loss and water pollution, including solar-powered river and lake protection.

Climate Challenge Cymru is managed by Keep Wales Tidy’s Eco-Schools team, in partnership with Welsh Government.

The ceremony was closed by the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llyr Gruffydd, who praised the learners’ creativity and commitment to tackling environmental challenges.

He said:”What struck me today was that these young people aren’t just learning about environmental challenges in the classroom – they’re coming up with real, practical ideas that could make a genuine difference in their communities and beyond. Small actions can grow into whole-school efforts and spark change right across Wales and play our part in tackling the global challenges we all face.

“As a Welsh Government, we’re absolutely committed to backing the next generation to lead the way on climate and nature – and after today, I feel more hopeful than ever. The future is in very good hands. Huge congratulations to all the winners and finalists.”

Speaking at the Climate Challenge Cymru awards ceremony, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive Owen Derbyshire said:

“It has been a privilege to spend the day at Climate Challenge Cymru, surrounded by the ideas and ambition of young people from right across Wales. The projects on display are a testament not only to their creativity but to their resolve to make a real difference in Wales and beyond. Seeing the next generation lead with such confidence gives me every reason to be optimistic about what lies ahead”

The winning videos can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website.