Winter energy price cap to rise 4%

Josie Clarke, Press Association Consumer Affairs Correspondent

Households are facing heightened winter pressure from energy bills after regulator Ofgem raised its price cap by 4% to a three-year high.

The regulator said the price cap will rise by £60 per year – or £5 per month – to £1,723 for the average household using both electricity and gas if this level was sustained for a year.

This increase reflected higher wholesale gas prices as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with volatile global markets remaining the dominant driver of price changes.

Neil Kenward, Ofgem’s director general for markets, said: “High international gas prices are continuing to drive energy costs in the UK.

“We welcome the Government’s intervention to remove VAT from electricity bills, without which customers would have faced even higher costs this winter.

“Savings are available by choosing a fixed tariff, which are available at £100 or more below the October price cap, and many suppliers offer tariffs with cheaper electricity to smart meter customers for electricity consumed out of peak times.

“It’s also worth considering different payment methods, with prepayment customers paying the lowest price cap rates, and could save consumers an average of about £45 compared to direct debit.”

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “Families will be understandably concerned about the cost of energy bills this winter, which is being driven up by the Iran War.

“Energy is an everyday essential and it needs to be affordable for everyone, which is why we have cut VAT on electricity bills from October, to give families some breathing space.

“This has limited the rise in the price cap and follows the £150 in costs we removed from bills earlier this year, and we will keep looking at what more we can do to protect families from unaffordable bills.”

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