Wintry weather to return after Wales enjoys warmest day of the year so far

Much of the UK enjoyed warm weather this week, with temperatures in Wales peaking at 20.9C on Wednesday 18 March.

A return to colder weather, and a chance of snow for some, is set to follow a week of sunshine which brought the warmest day of the year so far.

But forecasters warned temperatures have peaked for now and are expected to plummet from Sunday, down to single digits by Wednesday, bringing a return to wintry weather.

Temperatures are expected to hover at or a little below average, with frequent showers and blustery winds, the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said Wednesday will signal a “cold plunge”, with heavy cloud and snow possible across north, northeast and mid Wales on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

He said: “If we look at the temperature profile for the next few days, then we really notice that difference by the time we get to Wednesday.

“Temperatures by Wednesday (will be) single digits for many, and that’s the max, so it’s going to get cold at night. Probably the peak of that cold will be on Wednesday night, that’s when the cold plunge really comes in.”

Parts of northern Scotland are also likely to see snow, which would be a “shock to the system” after the fine weather enjoyed by many this week, Mr Deakin said.

“We could easily see some snow over the hills in Scotland. Nothing unusual about that at this time of year, but it will feel different because it has been so warm and sunny for many of us over recent times, so you’ll get that shock to the system,” he said.

Heavy showers are again expected toward the end of next week, with temperatures likely to remain cool at lows of 4C and highs of 11C, and the potential for overnight frost in some areas, the Met Office said.