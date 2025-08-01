Woman accused of expressing support for Hamas to stand trial next year

A woman from Cardiff charged with expressing support for Hamas is due to stand trial next year.

Kwabena Devonish, 27, appeared before Bristol Crown Court by video link on Friday for a further case management hearing.

She is charged with expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

Central Square

The alleged offence is said to have been committed at Ty William Morgan in Central Square, Cardiff, on November 11 in 2023.

Devonish has pleaded not guilty to the charge against her.

She was due to stand trial on August 18 this year but this will now take place in March 2026.

Judge Martin Picton said: “I will fix the case for trial on March 16.”

The trial is expected to last up to five days. A mention hearing will take place on March 2.

Diana Wilson appeared for the prosecution during the case, while Rajiv Menon KC represented Devonish.

Devonish, of Pentrebane, Cardiff, denies the charge against her.

