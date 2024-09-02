Woman accused of murdering child remanded in custody

A woman who is accused of murdering a six-year-old boy has been remanded in custody.

Karolina Zurawska, 41, from Gendros, Swansea, appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court on Monday in connection with the death of Alexander Zurawski.

Alexander was found dead at a property in Cwm Du Close, Gendros, on Thursday.

Zurawska has also been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident involving a 67-year-old man earlier on the same date.

Short hearing

During a short hearing the defendant spoke only to confirm her personal details.

She was remanded into custody and ordered to appear at Swansea Crown Court on September 3.

Earlier, South Wales Police said detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Alexander’s family described him in a statement issued by police as a “very kind child”.

“He loved playing with his little sister and playing with his dog, Daisy,” they said.

“Alexander was always well-behaved and never naughty. He was very clever and very mature for his age. He had great understanding of facts.

“Alexander was always helpful, always eager to assist with cooking and cleaning.

“Alexander spoke both English and Polish and would often correct his parents with their English if they got words wrong.

“He was amazing.”

The family also thanked the emergency services who were involved in the incident on Thursday.

Bethan Peterson, headteacher of Whitestone Primary School, said: “We’re devastated to learn of the tragic death of Alexander.

“Alexander was a delightful, determined little boy whose tenacity and positive demeanour ensured his success in all he undertook.

“He was an extremely loved and popular boy amongst his peers, staff and with all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.

“Appropriate support will be made available to children, staff and all those within our school community who are affected.

“We would ask that our school community’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

