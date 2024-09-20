Woman admits causing death by dangerous driving of baby outside hospital

A 70-year-old woman has admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a baby girl who was hit by a car outside a hospital. Bridget Carole Curtis, of Begelly, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday morning where she admitted the charge relating to the death of eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall. Mabli died from severe traumatic brain injuries after being struck by a white BMW car while in her pram at the front entrance of Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, on June 1 2023. She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where she died in the early hours of June 25. Judge Geraint Walters released Curtis on unconditional bail ahead of her sentencing hearing at Swansea Crown Court on November 22.

Withybush Hospital

An inquest opening heard Mabli had died of severe traumatic brain injuries.

In a statement issued by Dyfed-Powys Police, Mabli’s family have said they are still trying to come to terms with their loss.

They said: “This last year has been the most horrendous time of our lives.

“Our family life has been changed forever and to this day we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened.

“Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister.”