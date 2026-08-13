Woman arrested on suspicion of arson after fire damages homes

Nation.Cymru staff

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a major fire caused significant damage to homes and forced dozens of properties to be evacuated.

Emergency services were called to Hazelwood Road in Pantside, Newbridge, at around 4.05pm on Wednesday, August 12, as flames spread through the area.

Gwent Police said 32 properties were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

A 29-year-old woman from Newbridge has been arrested on suspicion of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and remained in police custody on Thursday.

Police and fire investigation officers from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have launched a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Chief Superintendent John Davies stressed that despite numerous wildfires being tackled across Wales during the current hot and dry conditions, police do not believe the Pantside fire is connected to them.

He said: “We understand that there are a lot of ongoing wildfires across the country, however I would like to make it clear that we do not consider this fire to be linked to any other wildfires.

“This fire has caused significant damage to a number of residential properties which will have a devastating impact on those in the local community.”

‘Absolute fear’

Residents were initially taken to a local leisure centre, with around 20 subsequently moved to a hotel early on Thursday.

Julia Nichols, 74, who was evacuated from her home, described hearing banging before seeing flames nearby.

She said: “The next thing I know the police were knocking on my door and we had to go.

“We were sat in the leisure centre and there were a few people that had actually lost their homes.

“They were being so brave, I mean to lose everything.

“I felt absolute fear, you know, you don’t expect to open your door and see a fire next to you.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on Thursday afternoon that firefighting operations had “largely concluded”.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the fire to contact them quoting reference 2600263302.

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