Woman back in jail for drug dealing shortly after being released

Dewi Williams

A woman has been jailed after being found concerned in the supply of cocaine shortly after being released for a previous conviction in 2025.

Nicole Locke, 33, from Tonypandy, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, one count of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and acquiring/using criminal property in Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Tuesday, July 7.

This follows a police investigation into a drugs line working across the Rhondda. Officers identified a number known to be linked to one of these drug lines and were able to link this number to Locke.

Police from the serious organised crime unit identified an address in Tonypnady and found Locke in one of the bedrooms in June 2026. Her phone was seized and the number of the drug line was from her phone. Officers also found a white plastic bag containing white powder and £155 in cash.

£180 in cash, one bag containing white power and a Kinder Egg containing white powder were also found in Locke’s car.

Locke was previously arrested in February 2025 where she was found in possession of more than £100,000 worth of cocaine along with her partner.

Locke and her partner, Guy Priddle, were sentenced after police found more than a kilogram and a half of the class A drug after following them to a house in Penygraig, Tonypandy.

She was sentenced to two years and three months in jail whilst Priddle was sentenced to five years and four months after they both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A year and a half onwards from her arrest in February last year, Locke is back behind bars after reoffending.

‘Devastating’

Constable Justyn Lewis said: “These illegal drugs have devastating consequences on the people further down the chain who end up using them, not to mention their family, friends and wider communities.”

“We will continue to investigate any information you have which could relate to the sale or use of these drugs, including combating drug lines across the region.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.