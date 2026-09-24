Woman caused more than £10,000 damage to CCTV cameras and property

Nation.Cymru staff

A woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after causing more than £10,000 worth of damage at a housing association property.

April Lock, of King Edward Street, Barmouth, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on September 22 after being charged with criminal damage and theft.

The court heard that Lock went to a housing association property on Jubilee Street in June despite being banned from attending.

She forced open two doors, damaging their locking mechanisms, before spray-painting 12 CCTV cameras in the building and damaging a smoke detector.

The total cost of the damage was assessed at £10,660.

Lock was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “Those who continue to cause harm and disruption in our communities should expect relentless action from the police.

“We will use every available power and work closely with our partners to target repeat offenders, disrupt their behaviour, and, wherever possible, bring them before the courts.”

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