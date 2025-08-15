Woman charged as part of investigation into child sexual exploitation and trafficking

A 52-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offences as part of an ongoing investigation into child sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Sarah Gray, of Llanasa Road, Gronant, is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs, assisting an offender, and perverting the course of justice.

She appeared at Mold Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, 15 August) and was granted unconditional bail.

Last week, as part of the same investigation, four Denbighshire men were charged with a series of offences—including rape, sexual assault, and the supply of illegal drugs.

All five suspects will next appear at Mold Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday, 5 September.

Rape

Mustafa Iqbal, 42, of Trellewelyn Road, Rhyl, is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of inciting a child aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity, six offences under Section 1 and 2 of the Modern Slavery Act, conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs, possession of a firearm, and breach of a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO).

Mohammad Usman Arshad, 35, of Clifton Grove, Rhyl, is charged with rape, four offences under Section 1 and 2 of the Modern Slavery Act, and the supply of Class B drugs.

Ziaullah Badsha, 24, of Brighton Road, Rhyl, is charged with two counts of rape, four offences under Section 1 and 2 of the Modern Slavery Act, and the supply of Class B drugs.

Jaswinder Singh, 60, of River Street, Rhyl, is charged with two offences under Section 2 of the Modern Slavery Act, and the supply of Class B drugs.

A 61-year-old man from London, also arrested as part of the investigation, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Teenage victims

The police investigations leading to the arrests involve three teenage female victims, who made reports in relation to a series of offences in Rhyl and the surrounding area between April 2022 and March 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Rich Sidney of North Wales Police said: “This has been a complex and long-running investigation. We have liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service throughout the process and this collaboration has resulted in authority to charge the suspects involved with multiple serious offences being provided.

“We would now ask for people to respect the judicial process and to avoid online speculation on this case. This is to ensure the integrity of the investigation and court proceedings.”

Specialist Prosecutor Louisa Robertson at the CPS said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised North Wales Police to charge four males and one female in respect of these two investigations.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against each individual are now active and that they all have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

