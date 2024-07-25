Woman charged with causing death by dangerous driving of eight-month-old

A 70-year-old woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a baby girl was hit by a car outside a hospital, police have said.

Bridget Carole Curtis, of Begelly, has been charged with causing the death of eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall on June 21, 2023, outside Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire.

Curtis was charged by Dyfed-Powys Police on Thursday and is set to appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on August 22.

Mabli was airlifted from Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire to Cardiff after being struck.

She was later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children where she died.

Horrendous

In a statement issued via Dyfed-Powys Police, Mabli’s family have said they are still trying to come to terms with their loss.

They said: “This last year has been the most horrendous time of our lives.

“Our family life has been changed forever and to this day we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened.

“Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister.”

They thanked Dyfed-Powys Police for their diligence and professionalism, as well as the 2Wish charity for assisting them as a family.

They added: “We are grateful that we have now reached this stage of the process.

“We understand we have more to come but this is the biggest step forward we’ve had since June last year.

“We want to thank our friends, family and well-wishers and who have supported us throughout this challenging time and will continue to support us as things progress.

“We will never forget that love and support shown to us and for the memory of our precious angel, Mabli Cariad.”

