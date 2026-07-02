Woman died with severe head injuries after suspected assault, inquest told

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A woman is believed to have died from a traumatic head injury after officers were called to an assault in south Wales.

A hearing at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on Thursday was told Zoe Dixon, 35, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after the incident at an address in Rocky Road, Merthyr Tydfil.

Assistant coroner Rachel Knight said an inquest would be opened into the death of Ms Dixon as there is reason to believe her death was “both traumatic and unnatural”.

South Wales Police said officers were called to the serious assault of a 35-year-old woman in Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil, shortly before midnight on June 15.

Ms Dixon was taken to hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

A spokesman for the force said a 39-year-old man was subsequently found dead at Pontsticill Reservoir in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park in the early hours of June 16.

The investigation is now being treated as a homicide, the spokesman added.

The inquest opening on Thursday heard Ms Dixon was taken to hospital on June 16 with “severe traumatic head injuries”.

The court heard that “despite best care”, the 35-year-old “deteriorated” and died on June 22.

An initial post-mortem examination provided a provisional cause of death as blunt head injury, including a complex parieto-occipital skull fracture and left parieto-cerebral contusions.

The coroner said: “Based on the evidence I have heard, I’m satisfied that it is necessary to open an inquest into the death of Zoe Marie Dixon.

“There is reason to believe that the death was both traumatic and unnatural.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my condolences to the family of Zoe Dixon at this difficult time.”

A date is yet to be fixed for the inquest.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said previously: “The investigation into the serious assault of a 35-year-old woman in Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil, continues and is now being treated as a homicide by South Wales Police.

“Shortly before midnight on Monday June 15, emergency services were called to an address in Rocky Road whereby a 35-year-old woman was conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for treatment following an assault.

“Subsequently in the early hours of Tuesday June 16, a 39-year-old man was found deceased at Pontsticill Reservoir in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

“On Monday June 22, it was confirmed that despite the best efforts of medical staff the female has sadly passed away.

“Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”