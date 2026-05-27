Woman failed to meet the needs of dog, kitten and hens

Nation Cymru staff

A Deeside woman has been sentenced after she failed to meet the needs of a dog who was found emaciated, an unwell kitten and five underweight hens.

Amy Ashbrook (d.o.b 15/02/1990), of Sandown Road, Shotton, Deeside, faced three offences under the Animal Welfare Act and they were proved in her absence at Mold Magistrates’ Court.

The offences were that she failed to meet the needs of a male French bulldog known as Reggie, and for a female kitten known as Baguette, and for not meeting the needs of five hens.

At Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 19 May she was sentenced to a disqualification order where she was banned from keeping all animals for two years.

She was also handed a 12-month community order, 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days and was ordered to pay a £200 fine and a £ 114 victim surcharge.

In a statement, provided to the court from RSPCA Inspector Mark Roberts he said it was on the afternoon of 4 August last year that he and RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Hope Hover responded to a call concerning the welfare of a number of animals.

He said that another RSPCA Inspector had previously attended this address on 1 August but was denied entry into the property at that time.

Inspector Roberts said: “On arrival I noticed the garden itself was full of junk and rubbish including an overflowing skip. There was also a very small chicken coop on the ground containing five adult chickens.

“These birds were in very cramped conditions with very little room to move around or spread their wings. There was no food or water available and the base of the coop was covered in a thick layer of faeces.”

The owner invited them in and there he saw a kitten called Baguette in the hallway which was not active as would be expected.

He said: “On entering the kitchen I saw a tan coloured French bulldog in a cage to the left of the door. The cage didn’t have a base in it, just bare wire and the dog was lying on a tea towel. This dog was in very poor body condition with one out of nine body condition score (with 4 to 5 being healthy) and had open pressure sores on his back end and another open wound on his spine just forward of his hips.

“Also of concern was the fact that this dog did not react when we entered the kitchen, he just lay there curled up.”

Inspector Roberts said: “My immediate concern was for Reggie. He was still not showing any interest in what was going on around him.”

Following a discussion it was agreed for the RSPCA to take Reggie to a vet along with the now “lethargic kitten” seen in the hall and was curled up on the stairs.

The five chickens were also signed over into RSPCA care.

Inspector Roberts said at the vets Baguette was found to be anemic due to a large flea infestation. The kitten was treated for fleas and also wormed and hospitalised to be monitored and fed.

Following an examination on Reggie he was found to be emaciated and had untreated open pressure sores and an open wound on his spine and discharge from both eyes.

Reggie was hospitalised for observation and for blood and faecal samples to be collected.

The chickens were also examined and were said to be “very underweight but bright and alert” and the vet was unable to rule out mites at this time. Later, whilst in a private boarding establishment – specialising in poultry – the chickens were found to have mites and were treated accordingly.

Reggie and Baguette were signed over to the RSPCA and have since been happily rehomed.

Following sentencing Inspector Roberts said: “Every animal deserves to be treated with kindness and respect and if you have a pet you are responsible for making sure they are happy and healthy.”

Help other animals like Reggie by adopting and not shopping. Find out more at the RSPCA’s Find a Pet platform.