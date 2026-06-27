Woman failed to meet the needs of dog, six cats and rabbit

Nation Cymru staff

A woman has been disqualified from keeping animals for five years after she failed to meet the needs of a dog, six cats and a rabbit.

Louise Ann Price of Ffordd Tir Brichiad, Pontrhydyrun pleaded guilty to three offences and was sentenced on 12 June at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Price failed to meet the needs of a Chihuahua named Lola, six cats and a bunny called Thumper.

She failed to provide them with a suitable environment, necessary diet including fresh drinking water, or enable them to exhibit normal behaviour patterns, along with a failure of a provision of exercise for her animals, and reasonable daily care and supervision.

She also failed to meet the needs of Lola and the cats after not treating flea infestations; or seeking veterinary care and attention for Thumper’s overgrown nails and excessive eye discharge.

As well as the five-year ban on keeping animals, she was sentenced to 12 weeks custody which was suspended for 12 months, with a 12 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and £85 costs.

In mitigation it was heard that she had apologised and life got completely on top of Price so she was unable to care for herself, let alone her animals.

Concerns had been raised with the RSPCA about the animals inside the Cwmbran property so the charity’s officers placed tape seals on the door – to ascertain whether the property is being visited or if animals are being left unattended.

In a written statement, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Sian Burton confirmed she attended the property on 3 October last year along with police. She said the seals on the door were still intact and they had been placed on the door a few days previously on 30 September – which provided the evidence that the animals had not been attended to for at least three days.

A housing officer arranged for a locksmith to attend and the police office accessed the property.

ARO Burton said: “On entry to the property it was clear that the flat was filthy. There was faeces all over the floor, flies everywhere and household items and rubbish all over the floor and sides.

“The room straight ahead of the front door was piled high with furniture and you were unable to access it. Cats and kittens came running towards us as we entered the property and I could also hear a dog crying from behind a door which was to the right hand side of the hallway.

“Behind that door was the bathroom and within it was a small Chihuahua type dog, female and fawn in colour.”

ARO Burton said the dog was bright and alert and had access to a large tub of dry biscuits but no water. She added that the bathroom smelt strongly of urine and there were some faeces present amongst the screwed up blankets.

Also within the bathroom was a grey and white rabbit in an indoor plastic cage.

ARO Burton said: “… the rabbit was unable to stand up on its hind legs and it couldn’t hop more than twice across the length of the cage. It was unsuitable and usually these types of cages are used as a temporary measure. There was dirty substrate in it, lots of faeces, an empty bowl and the rabbit didn’t have access to any food or water.”

Three adult cats, three kittens, the Chihuahua type dog and the rabbit, were taken into possession by police and handed them into RSPCA care.

All the animals were transferred to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic for care and treatment. The dog and cats were boarded at the RSPCA and the rabbit was transferred to a boarding establishment used by the animal welfare charity.

In her statement, ARO Burton said: “The vet examined and said the rabbit does have some changes to its teeth, and advised that the rabbit walks in a strange way.

“Its feet are further forward than normal and her feet splay out to the side. She can hop but she was not happy about having her back end and spine checked.

“These symptoms are consistent with being kept in a small enclosure, the vet then issued pain relief and suggested further diagnostics would need to be carried out within two to four weeks.”

Sadly a vet advised for the euthanaisa of the rabbit on welfare grounds.

All the animals were signed over into the care of the RSPCA by the owner, and all of the cats have been rehomed. Lola is currently in foster care until she finds a home.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Emma Smith, who led the investigation, said: “Every animal deserves to be treated with kindness and respect and if you have a pet you are responsible for making sure they are happy and healthy. We would urge anyone struggling to seek help.”

Help support the RSPCA by adopting pets rather than supporting backyard breeders. Find animals in your area at their Findapet platform.