Woman fined £1,500 after rat infestation linked to wildlife feeding

Mark Mansfield

A woman has been prosecuted for a second time after repeatedly feeding wildlife in a way that attracted large numbers of rats to a Welsh community.

The woman, from the Amman Valley, was fined £1,500 and made subject to a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order after failing to comply with a legal notice issued by environmental health officers.

According to Neath Port Talbot Council, a primary school, an equine business and local residents in Tairgwaith reported frequent sightings of rats linked to the continued accumulation of bird feed at the woman’s property.

Council officers also witnessed her leaving meat containing bones on public land, raising concerns about the potential risk to dogs and other animals.

The case was heard at Swansea Magistrates’ Court, where prosecutors told the court the defendant had failed to comply with an Abatement Notice served under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The notice had been issued in an attempt to address what the council described as a significant public health concern caused by increased vermin activity in the area.

As part of the Criminal Behaviour Order, the woman must comply with a number of restrictions designed to prevent further problems.

These include limiting the number of bird feeders used at her property to two at any one time, only filling feeders once a week, using approved purpose-built feeders, storing outdoor food in sealed containers and avoiding scattering food on the ground.

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s cabinet member for nature, tourism and wellbeing, said the case highlighted the wider consequences that feeding wildlife can have on local communities.

He said: “This case reflects the importance of balancing individual actions with a wider impact on the community.

“Whilst feeding birds may be well intentioned, in this instance it resulted in a significant public health concern due to increased vermin activity affecting nearby homes, a school and a community facility.”

Resolve issues

Cllr Phillips said the council’s preference was always to resolve environmental health issues informally before taking legal action.

He added: “The Council’s priority is always to work with residents to resolve issues informally wherever possible.

“However, where there is a failure to comply with legal requirements and the impact on the local area continues, we will take appropriate action.

“We hope this outcome helps prevent further issues and supports the wellbeing of everyone in the community.”