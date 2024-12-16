Woman given suspended sentence after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage

A woman has been sentenced to 13 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to assault by beating for throwing a milkshake over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage outside an Essex pub during the general election campaign.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, previously admitted assault by beating after Mr Farage, who is now MP for Clacton, was doused with the liquid and hit by the cup after it was thrown as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in Clacton-on-Sea on June 4.

Criminal damage

She also admitted criminal damage after causing £17.50 of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage’s security officer, James Woolfenden.

Mr Farage had earlier addressed supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

Thomas Bowen had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in October, but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

Mr Farage, in a victim impact statement read out by the prosecution, said after the incident he “felt humiliated” with it “broadcast on national and international media”.

‘Thoughtful’

He added he was “deeply thoughtful for some time afterwards that next time it may not be a milkshake” and said the incident is part of “a growing security concern”.

Thomas Bowen, who is an OnlyFans model, was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, by deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram at the same court on Monday.

He also said she will have to complete 12 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 120 hours of unpaid work and to pay Mr Farage £150 compensation, £17.50 compensation for the criminal damage, £154 victim surcharge and £450 in costs.

