A Welsh woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping dogs for 10 years after failing to seek veterinary treatment for her Chihuahua, who was found suffering from a severe flea infestation, skin disease and extensive fur loss.

The cream coloured, long haired Chihuahua called Snowball was found straying in Llanelli with a skin condition and was taken to a vets by the local dog warden.

Snowball’s owner Jemma Southam, of Langland Road, Llanelli, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 November for sentencing.

She had pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act at a hearing on 30 October in that she failed to provide adequate or effective professional veterinary care and attention for Snowball’s flea burden, skin disease and fur loss.

In a written statement provided to the court, RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben said on 5 March this year a stray dog had been taken to vets in Carmarthen and concerns had been raised about her poor condition.

“I was informed that the dog was riddled with fleas, had severe hair loss and scabs all around its neck,” said Inspector Hogben.

Snowball was taken into possession by police and handed into the care of the RSPCA, and her owner was identified.

Inspector Hogben spoke to Southam, who said that Snowball had not seen a vet but she knew that he needed to. She said she had been treating his skin issues with creams, and that as a vet clinic in Llanelli had closed, she could not afford a taxi to Swansea.

In a report, provided to the court, the vet who examined the evidence from the case, said: “The dog had obvious major skin issues, was itchy and needed to be sedated to examine as he was aggressive and scared.

“Under sedation he was found to have a major flea infestation, severe eczema over most of his body and thick yellowy/brown crusts associated with pus (this had stuck to the dog hoodie he was wearing to the crusting) over the left hand side of the body from the neck to mid abdominal area, underneath the neck and on the right hand side from the neck to the shoulder area and was so itchy that he was still reacting under sedation.

“He was given a long acting antibiotic injection, a steroid injection, an anti parasite treatment to kill his flea burden and topically treated with a mousse designed to help calm irritated skin.

“The following day it was noted that the itchiness had persisted overnight, although it had reduced and so further, ongoing steroid therapy was organised as well as another anti parasite treatment to kill any skin mites that could be involved with the issues.

“The fur loss over most of his body was noted, some of the crusting was starting to lift revealing inflamed skin underneath, some crusting was also noted on his tail as were some lesions on the edges of his ears that were considered likely to be from self trauma.

“A further examination on 16 March 2026 the crusting had all come away leaving by that stage only mildly inflamed skin with still an itchiness reaction on rubbing the affected areas so further steroid to continue settling the skin was prescribed, an assumption was noted that the skin issues were likely to have come from his flea infestation that had been left untreated for a prolonged period (four to six weeks noted).

The vet added: “I would agree with the veterinary surgeon who first saw Snowball as to the minimum length of time of four to six weeks for these lesions to appear but they may have been present for longer.”

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 November Jemma Southam was sentenced to 12 weeks custody which was suspended for 12 months, a 60 hours unpaid work requirement, a probation requirement and is required to pay £400 costs.

She was disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years.

In mitigation it was heard that she accepts the wrong-doing and was “appalled” when she had seen the photos and regrets not taking her to a vet.

The court heard that Southam has learned her lesson and is properly looking after her other animals, which the RSPCA have visited. She doesn’t have any other dogs and Snowball is in the care of the RSPCA.

Following sentencing, Inspector Hogben said: “All animals deserve to be treated with kindness and should have their needs met. Thankfully Snowball has fully recovered and has been in foster care and she will now be rehomed. We’d like to thank all those involved, especially the vet practice and their staff.”