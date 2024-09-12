Woman jailed for hit and run collision with cyclist

A 27-year-old woman has been jailed after the car she was driving hit a cyclist – who lost a leg as a result of the collision.

Savannah Roberts, from Penarth, also later sold her car in an attempt to cover up her role in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Friday, August 5, 2022.

Roberts, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, collided with the cyclist when in Penarth Road, Cardiff at around 2.25am, knocking the rider off his bicycle and causing serious injuries.

Although she stopped and returned to the victim, she then drove off – leaving him victim lying on the roadside asking for help.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales before being transferred to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, where he had to have a leg amputated.

After the collision Roberts sold the car to try and hide any link to her and the incident. But after extensive CCTV and forensic work, and other enquiries by officers, the car was linked to Roberts and she was arrested, after being seen to be driving through a red light.

During interview she replied “no comment” to all questions.

She was jailed for three years and nine months at Cardiff Crown Court, for causing serious injury by careless driving and perverting the course of justice.

