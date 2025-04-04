Woman sentenced after thin dog was found with fur loss and sores

A woman has been sentenced after she failed to meet the needs of her dog Sheba – who was found in a thin condition with fur loss and sores.

Charlotte Brown of Citadel Close, Tredegar, faced two offences under the Animal Welfare Act and was sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (26 March). She had been previously found guilty in her absence on 24 October 2024.

She failed to ensure the needs of a bull breed dog – named Sheba – were met by not meeting one or a combination of her need for an adequate diet, to be protected from pain, suffering injury and disease and the cause of her poor condition.

Brown also failed to provide required veterinary care and attention for Sheba’s skin condition and flea burden.

Brown was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and was disqualified from keeping all animals for five years.

Costs of £400 were imposed alongside a £180 fine and a victim surcharge of £72.

Remorse

In mitigation it was heard that was remorseful and at the time of the offence was in dire circumstances but has since engaged with services for help.

In a written statement provided to the court by Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Lauren Perry she said she attended a Union Street property – where Brown lived at the time – on 17 January 2024.

There she met Sheba, a 15-year-old bull terrier cross who was “bright, alert and active” but had “fur loss and sores which were red on her back”. ARO Perry could also see her ribs, hips and her spine.

She added: “Whilst I was at the property Sheba was scratching herself and she was also scratching herself across the coffee table in the living room.”

Examination

ARO Perry was informed that Sheba was not under a vet or receiving any treatment and she was given permission to take her for an examination.

At RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic, Sheba was examined and was given a body score of two out of nine (four and five out of nine are deemed normal).

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Black was assigned the case as the investigating Inspector and met Sheba on the following day (18 January).

She described Sheba as “very thin, with rib bones visible” and also had “fur loss over extensive parts of her body”. The vet who examined her also said that she was “very itchy” and had a number of fleas on her body.

Sheba was signed over into the care of the RSPCA and she recovered well by putting on weight and her skin improved. Unfortunately before she could be re-homed her health took a turn and she was put to sleep on medical grounds.

Following sentencing DCI Black added: “We would urge anyone who is struggling to care and provide for their pet’s needs to seek help from animal welfare organisations.”

Help support RSPCA by adopting and not shopping for animals. Search for pets available near you here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

