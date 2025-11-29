Woman who faked abusive messages to herself jailed

A woman who tried to frame her partner’s former girlfriend by sending herself abusive messages has been jailed for almost two years.

Rebecca Louise Jones, 33, of Trem Engan, Penygroes, was sentenced to one year and 10 months at Caernarfon Crown Court after admitting perverting the course of justice.

The court heard the deception began in March 2023, when Jones and her partner contacted police claiming they were being harassed by his ex-partner. They alleged they were receiving multiple threatening and abusive messages every day, supposedly sent from the woman.

The former partner was arrested on suspicion of harassment, but told officers she was being maliciously targeted and insisted she was the victim of a set-up.

A police investigation later exposed the entire fabrication. Officers discovered Jones had created multiple fake social media accounts impersonating the woman and had sent the abusive messages to her own phone. Evidence linked the accounts and messages back to Jones, clearing the innocent woman of all involvement.

North Wales Police said the false allegations had severe consequences for the victim, who was suspended from her job and became too afraid to leave her home alone while under suspicion.

Jones was jailed and handed an indefinite restraining order banning her from contacting the victim.

Detective Constable Emily Shone said: “Rebecca Jones’ behaviour had a devastating impact on the victim. She was suspended from her job and felt unable to leave her house alone. This experience will continue to have a lasting impact on her, but I hope the sentence provides some reassurance that it will not happen again.”