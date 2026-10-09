Woman whose body was found in burning van was pregnant, police say

Eleanor Barlow, Press Association

A “much-loved mum” whose body was found in a burning van was pregnant, police said as her family paid tribute to her.

Samantha Natalie Phythian, 35, from Rhyl, died in the fire in Prestatyn on Sunday, a spokesman for North Wales Police said.

The force spokesman said Thomas Bell, 35, from Rhyl, had appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday charged with her murder and was remanded in custody.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Phythian was pregnant at the time of her death, according to police.

In a tribute, her family described her as a “much-loved mum, daughter, sister, auntie and friend”.

The family said: “Samantha, who everyone knows as Sammi, will be remembered for the special place she held in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her.

“Her tragic and untimely death has left her family and friends devastated, struggling to come to terms with the loss of someone who meant so much to so many.

“No family should ever have to endure the pain of losing a loved one in such circumstances.

“While her life has been cruelly cut short, the memories she created, the love she gave and the lives she touched will never be forgotten.

“She will forever be cherished by those who loved her, and she will be deeply missed.

“As a family we would like to ask people to be mindful and respectful of rumours circulating over social media platforms at this devastating time.”

Police launched a murder inquiry after they were called to reports of a van on fire in Gas Works Lane at about 11.30pm on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Zoie Dunkerley said: “My thoughts are with Sammi’s family and friends. I would also urge the community to be careful of commenting anything which would add to the family’s distress or interfere with the ongoing active legal proceedings.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.