Women from under-represented communities encouraged to enter politics

Nation.Cymru staff

Women from minority ethnic and Gypsy and Traveller communities have been encouraged to consider standing for election and becoming more involved in local democracy.

The initiative brought women together at Cardiff’s County Hall on Friday to meet elected members, hear about their experiences in politics and learn more about how to get involved themselves.

Hosted by Cardiff Council in partnership with Let’s Interpret, There and Back Again and Elect Her, the Diversity in Democracy: Seeing Yourself in Politics session included panel discussions, workshops and networking.

Participants heard from women councillors about their routes into politics and were given information about different ways of becoming involved in local decision-making.

A workshop run by Elect Her also focused on political leadership and the process of standing for election.

Cllr Bethan Proctor, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for social justice, cohesion and digital, said: “Democracy works best when it reflects the people and communities it serves. Cardiff is a diverse city and it’s important that everyone feels their voice matters and that they can play a role in shaping decisions that affect their lives.

“This event has provided a valuable opportunity for women from under-represented communities to connect with councillors, learn more about how local democracy works and see that there are many different pathways into public life.”

Hannah Stevens, chief executive of Elect Her, said: “Too many women look at their council chamber and don’t see themselves there – not because they lack the talent, but because nobody told them the door was open.

“You don’t need a political background to stand. You just need to want things to be better where you live, and to know people are ready to back you.”

The event also highlighted Cardiff Council’s Community Ambassadors Programme, which uses local representatives to share information and encourage participation within communities.

Rhiannon Jones, director of There and Back Again, said the organisation had been working with Cardiff Council to improve understanding of democracy among Gypsy and Traveller communities.

Human rights

Its Our Voices group includes Romany Gypsies and Irish Travellers who have taken part in sessions with decision-makers and learned about human rights, equality and the democratic process.

She said: “Historically the uptake for voting with our families has been non-existent to extremely low.

“Our Voices made a video through this project, and we are so proud of them, and they all demonstrate an increased understanding of democracy and want to learn more.”

The event forms part of Cardiff Council’s Participation Strategy 2023-27, which aims to increase involvement in local democracy and broaden representation in decision-making.

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