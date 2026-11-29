Nation.Cymru staff

Female video game characters are less likely than men to carry weapons and more often cast as healers, according to research by academics at Cardiff University and the University of Stirling.

The researchers also found an unexpected pattern in Final Fantasy XIV. Among the game’s adult female characters controlled by the game rather than by players, those with larger busts were less likely to carry a weapon. The finding came from an analysis of more than 1,000 adult non-player characters in that game.

The wider study drew on the Video Game Dialogue Corpus, a collection of dialogue from games, and TV Tropes, a fan-compiled database that covers about 13,000 games released over several decades. The researchers used the sources to examine who gets to fight, who is portrayed as vulnerable and how characters respond to violence.

Across the games examined, female characters were more likely to be healers, less likely to carry a weapon and less able to use equipment designed for attack. The researchers say those differences matter because combat is often how players complete quests, earn experience points and build relationships with other characters.

Dr Stephanie Rennick, a lead author from the University of Stirling, said: “If women characters are depicted as less proficient at violence, then game worlds will depict fewer of them, and they will be less central to the action.”

The study also found that female characters were overwhelmingly the targets of sexual violence. Nearly half of the top-selling games examined depicted domestic violence against women. Women also accounted for three-quarters of cases in which rape was used as part of a character’s backstory.

Male characters were more likely to appear as expendable henchmen. The researchers also found that men were more likely to play down their injuries or be criticised for asking for help. The study highlights how often games expect men to fight and shrug off injuries, even when they occupy minor roles in the story.

Complex

Dr Sean Roberts, a co-author based at Cardiff University’s School of Global Humanities, said: “Our findings uncover a complex relationship between violence and gender, raising questions about how games shape our attitudes and whether there are opportunities for change.”

The researchers point to two choices for game designers. Games built around combat could give a wider range of characters a role in the fighting. Designers could also give players more ways to advance a story, solve problems or build relationships through activities other than combat. Roberts pointed to independent and mobile games as examples of where some of those ideas are already being explored.

Rennick said: “In real life, it is possible to achieve goals, develop our characters and relationships, and navigate challenges without resorting to violence, regardless of our gender.”

The study, Gender and violence in video games, appears in The Routledge Companion to Gender, Violence and Popular Culture.