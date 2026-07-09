Women invited to take on Eryri as part of new all-women National Three Peaks challenge

Nation.Cymru staff

Women are being invited to take on Eryri as part of a new all-women National Three Peaks Weekend designed to help more women experience the physical, mental and emotional benefits of spending time outdoors.

Launched by UK travel and events company Tripr Presents, Rise & Shine takes place from 24–27 September 2026 and has been created to remove many of the barriers that can prevent women from taking on mountain adventures by combining expert guidance, structured training and a supportive all-women community.

Alongside the full National Three Peaks experiences, participants can choose One Peak. One Day., giving women the opportunity to tackle Eryri as a standalone guided adventure without committing to the full challenge.

The launch comes as public conversation around the benefits of spending time outdoors has grown following Catherine, Princess of Wales’ recent completion of the National Three Peaks, during which she spoke about the importance of reconnecting with nature and its positive impact on wellbeing.

Unlike traditional challenge events, Rise & Shine focuses on participation, confidence and community rather than competition. Most of the women already signed up have never completed a mountain challenge before.

Participants can choose from three experiences:

24-Hour National Three Peaks Challenge – Complete Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Eryri within 24 hours.

Three-Day Experience – Tackle the same three mountains over three days at a more relaxed pace.

One Peak. One Day. – Take on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike or Y Eryri as a standalone guided adventure.

Every participant receives a comprehensive support package, including a 12-week training programme, nutrition guidance from Sarah Bayliss, qualified mountain leaders, confidence-building workshops led by Alex Webb of Resilient Women Leaders, accommodation, return transfers, and ongoing encouragement from an all-women community before, during and after the weekend.

A percentage of proceeds from every booking will be donated to ActionAid and Adventure Queens, supporting their work to empower women and make adventure more accessible. The weekend is also supported by community partner These Girls Run.

The weekend is also supported by community partner These Girls Run, alongside ambassadors Hike with Kate and Team GB snowboarder Katie Ormerod, who share the event’s mission of inspiring more women to embrace adventure.

Robert Price, Founder of Tripr Presents, said:”Rise & Shine was created to show that adventures like the National Three Peaks Challenge aren’t just for experienced hikers – they’re for anyone willing to take that first step.

“We wanted to create an experience where women feel supported from the moment they sign up until they reach the summit.

“It’s been encouraging to see the national conversation around the benefits of spending time outdoors grow in recent weeks. If that inspires more women to discover what they’re capable of, then that’s something we should all celebrate.”

With training now underway, Rise & Shine aims to inspire more women to build confidence, improve wellbeing and experience Britain’s most iconic mountains in the company of like-minded adventurers.