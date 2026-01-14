‘Women only’ gym aims to provide ‘safe space’ to get fit and foster female jobs

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter.

A proposal for a new women’s only gym says it aims to provide a “safe space” for fitness whilst helping to foster female jobs.

Cyngor Gwynedd has received a full application from Georgie Marie Westwood, of fitness company Pocket Rocket Strength, over a change of use of Unit 19 on the Penamser Industrial Estate in Porthmadog.

A letter supplied with the application states the intention is to open a female-only gym “designed to provide a safe, inclusive, and empowering environment for women of all ages and abilities”.

The letter added: “The vision for this gym is to create a dedicated space where women can focus on improving their health, fitness, strength, and overall well-being.

“Recognising the need for privacy, comfort, and community, the gym will be exclusively for female members only, offering a supportive atmosphere that encourages confidence and personal growth.”

The application notes that “accessibility is a core priority for the gym” and that it would be “fully equipped” to accommodate wheelchair users and women with disabilities.

This is to “ensure that everyone has equal opportunity to participate in fitness activities,” it says.

Jobs and Community

The initiative, located in a 110 square metre industrial unit, would also aim to foster employment opportunities for women in the area.

“The gym will create roles for female trainers and wellness coaches, all dedicated to motivating and guiding members towards their fitness goals,” the plans say.

The application notes the initial proposal could create one part time and one full time job.

The application says the venue “will be a space where women uplift one another, building a strong sense of community and pride”.

It added: “In summary, this proposal is not just about opening a gym – it’s about establishing a safe haven where women feel confident, secure, and proud to train.

“It’s about promoting physical and mental well-being, inclusivity, and empowerment through fitness.”

Facilities and Security

The main application also states “we will also be offering female only classes for women, ranging from strength to HIIT (high intensity interval training) classes, ran by all the female coaches at Pocket Rocket Strength.

“Female workshops will be offered for women, this will be an amazing educational opportunity for women to learn about female fitness and female anatomy and creating a learning hub for all women to learn knowledge in all areas of female fitness.”

It also explains that the gym would be “safely secured” through use of a pass code that would be changed weekly for all female members.

“As soon as the women walk into the gym using the pass code, the gym door will lock behind them, ensuring they are safe inside at all times whilst they are working out,” it says.

“Overall, the Pocket Rocket Strength female only gym, will be a safe, uplifting and empowering environment for women to come and change, workout and change their lives for a better, fitter and healthier lifestyle,” it says.

The consultation time to comment over the application ends on January 30, 2026.