Women rebuild vital club that fell into disrepair after storm damage

Two women have rebuilt an essential community building after receiving a £50,000 grant.

Denise Roberts and Helen Rodrick can continue their work transforming Pentre Comrades Club thanks to a substantial grant from the Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund.

Located in the Rhondda Valley, the club has been an important institution for the area for more than 100 years, with very few other options for the community to come together in a shared space. Denise and Helen met more than 30 years ago while working as barmaids and through the years began to take on increased responsibilities. Today, Denise sits as chair and Helen the treasurer.

“The club is such an important part of the community,”said Denise. “It gives people a chance to embrace their self-confidence, meet new people, and keep the memory of those who we’ve lost alive.”

The village of Pentre was flooded during Storm Dennis in 2021, and the club felt the full brunt of it.

The main hall was knee deep in water and the walls were badly damaged by damp. Along with a devoted team of local individuals, Denise and Helen refused to let the incident dampen their spirits; instead, they saw the opportunity to completely redevelop the club.

With a little help from friends in the building trade, the pair got to work knocking through walls, rewiring, painting and decorating the entire interior.

“I’m proud of the club, but more so of me and Denise. We’ve become a real jack of all trades pair,” said

Helen.

Denise added: “We did all the design and decorating ourselves. We had no idea how to change a plug or rewire anything, but we did it!”

Six months into the project, further funding was needed, so they reached out to friends and colleagues for advice and were eventually pointed in the direction of the Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund.

After the pair contacted the fund team and made an application, they were rewarded with £50,000 to continue their five-year restoration plan, which included installing a new accessible entrance.

The next steps for the club include fixing the water damaged roof, modernising the exterior, installing a new water heater and creating a community garden.

Kate Breeze – Executive Director of the Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund – said: “It’s wonderful to see two women become champions of their community.

“We are delighted with Denise and Helen’s efforts and are thrilled to see the outstanding result of the

new and revitalised Pentre Comrades Club.”