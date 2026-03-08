Women set to benefit from workers’ rights measures, study finds

Women will disproportionately benefit from new workers’ rights measures rolled out from next month, according to research.

The TUC said around 4.7 million women are set to benefit from stronger sick pay from April, including more than 830,000 women who receive statutory sick pay for the first time.

These are the lowest paid women, who are currently not eligible to receive sick pay because they earn below the threshold of £125 a week, the study found.

The TUC said low-paid workers, especially women, have missed out on any form of sick pay for too long, leaving them with no choice but to go into work when they are ill.

As well as stronger sick pay, from April, fathers and partners will have a day one right to paternity leave and all parents will gain the day one right to unpaid parental leave under changes from the Employment Rights Act.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “For too long women have borne the brunt of a sick pay system that is not fit for purpose, and a culture of exploitative, insecure work.

“That’s why the Employment Rights Act is an important step forward for women at work.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Employment Rights Act is a huge boost for women in the workplace – introducing enhanced protections for pregnant women and new mothers, menopause action plans for large employers and rights for parental leave from day one.

“Women thriving in the workplace is not just important for equality but for boosting economic growth.”