Women’s group threatens to sue Welsh police force over trans policy

Martin Shipton

A gender critical women’s rights group has warned Gwent Police that it will take court action against it unless the force bars trans members of staff who are biological males from toilets, changing rooms and showers specified for women.

Solicitors acting for the Women’s Rights Network (WRN) have written to Gwent Chief Constable Mark Hobrough stating: “We write in connection with your organisation’s Trans Inclusion Policy, dated June 2025, supplied to WRN by Gwent Police in a Freedom of Information Act response on 27 February 2026.

“Our client submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to your organisation on 31 January 2026 requesting that certain information be supplied. Among this information was a request for the following: ‘Provide a copy of any current policy with regard to officers/staff/witnesses/visitors regarding access to toilets, changing rooms and showers in your force area and whether these are restricted on the basis of sex”.

“The Trans Inclusion Policy provided on 27 February 2026 contains the following at paragraph 8.28, under the heading ‘Use of Facilities’: ‘Trans members of staff are entitled to use the facilities of the gender in which they present. This will be the case from the first day that they present in that gender. It is not acceptable to insist that a member of staff transitioning at work should use separate facilities, for example the nominated accessible toilet, unless they so wish. Where an individual is concerned about the use of facilities, they should inform their line manager.’

“Your Freedom of Information Act response also states that: ‘As per Gwent Police’s current Transitioning in the Workplace policy, our toilets, changing rooms and showers are not segregated on the basis of biological sex. We have a mix of single sex provision, gender neutral toilets across the estate. We are working to increase the provision of gender-neutral provision in multiple sites.’

“On 21 March 2026, the deputy coordinator of WRN Wales wrote to you outlining their position with regard to your policy. A response was received on 5 May 2026 on your behalf from Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Nicola Brain.

“WRN considers the policy and approach of Gwent Police to the use and operation of

facilities to be unlawful. In particular, that:

1. Sections 20 (2)(c), 21(2)(h) and 24(2) of the Workplace Regulations 1992 make specific provision for separate facilities for men and women, for the purpose of sanitary conveniences, washing facilities, and the changing of clothes ‘for reasons of propriety’.

2. The Supreme Court judgment of 16 April 2025 in the case of For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers, which preceded the date of your Trans Inclusion policy, makes it clear that for the purposes of the Equality Act, ‘man’, ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ be given their ordinary biological meanings. The judgment makes it clear that a space deemed as ‘single-sex’ must be just that – ‘single-sex’ according to the ordinary biological meaning of sex. In plain wording, that a toilet, shower or changing facility described as being for women, must be for women only, and that this is not affected should a man holding a Gender Recognition Certificate wish to enter that space.

3. We note that the Freedom of Information Act response of Gwent reveals that Gwent Police are in breach of the Workforce Regulations 1992 and the judgment of the Supreme Court. Further to this, the response of your Temporary Deputy Chief Constable makes it clear that you intend to continue in this position, at least for the foreseeable future.

4. Female officers and staff within the organisation, as well as any policing partners or visitors to your premises are subject to unlawful discrimination as a result of this policy.

“Our client’s primary wish is that you: (a) amend your Trans Inclusion Policy to one which is legally compliant forthwith;

(b) communicate this change to all your staff and officers simultaneously, with an assurance that areas designated to be single-sex are just that;

(c) communicate the name and address of your organisation’s solicitors for the purpose of any proceedings.

“We are drawing this correspondence to the attention of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). If we do not receive a satisfactory response within 14 days, our client reserves the right to issue court proceedings without further notice, and to such further relief as the Court considers appropriate. We trust this will not be necessary and look forward to hearing from you.”

The letter was copied to Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, Chair of the EHRC.

Changing rooms

Cathy Larkman, a director at Women’s Rights Network and a retired police officer said: “Police work can often be unpleasant. Uniform, clothing and bodies routinely become soiled, sometimes with blood, vomit, or other bodily fluids. Workplace changing rooms, toilets and showers provide essential private areas where female officers can change and clean themselves up. In Gwent Police though, those female officers can’t even be assured of changing in privacy without a male potentially watching them.

“The leadership of Gwent Police are letting down their brave female officers who serve the public there, as well as their female staff and any female visitors to their premises.

“Unfortunately, Gwent Police are not the only police force dismissing the rights of their female officers and staff. Instead of acting like radical trans activists, I suggest they stick to their job – adhering to and enforcing the law”.

Natasha Asghar, the Welsh Conservatives’ spokesperson for Health and Social Care at the Senedd, said: “All public bodies in Wales should respect the Supreme Court’s very clear ruling. Women in all spheres of life, including the workplace, should be able to access female-only toilets.

“The Welsh and UK governments need to take a lead on this and ensure that the law is followed to protect women and girls. They can do this by issuing updated guidance to all public bodies.”

Respected

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: ‘We are committed to an inclusive workplace where everyone feels safe, respected and able to be themselves.

‘Our Trans Inclusion Policy is being reviewed in light of recent EHRC guidance on public spaces, and we await further guidance on workplaces.

‘A revised policy will be issued once the latest guidance and legal developments have been considered, following consultation with our staff networks.’