Women’s health hubs now open in every part of Wales

A women’s health hub is now open in every health board area in Wales, bringing menopause, contraception and menstrual health services closer to home.

The Welsh Government committed to opening the seven women’s health hubs by the end of March 2026, in response to the Women’s Health Plan.

Each of the hubs have been tailored to meet local needs. Some will operate over multiple sites and others will be accessed online initially. Every hub is designed to improve access to specialist care and deliver services in the community.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Improving access to women’s health services is a top priority for me because so many women have told me how they wanted them improved. It’s a real landmark achievement of this Senedd that we now have a women’s health hub in every health board area across Wales.

“These hubs show that when we make a commitment, we make it happen. The hubs will make a real difference to women’s healthcare.”

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said: “I am very proud that all the hubs are now open, offering women access to contraception, menopause care and menstrual care.

“We’ll continue to listen to what women are telling us and look to adapt services with these hubs, ensuring they offer the right care, in the right place, for women now and in the future.”

Dr Helen Munro, National Clinical Lead, NHS Wales Performance and Improvement said: “Establishing a women’s health hub in every health board area marks a major step forward for women’s healthcare in Wales.

“Through the NHS Wales Women’s Health Plan, we have listened to the voices and experiences of thousands of women and are transforming that insight into practical change.

“These hubs will make it easier for women to get the help they need at every stage of life. By improving access to information, support, and personalised care closer to home, we are helping to close the gender health gap and ensure women’s health is given the priority it deserves across Wales.”

In many health boards an initial pathfinder hub has opened, including those at Ysbyty Cwm Cynon, in Mountain Ash, the Sexual Integrated Health Building in Aberystwyth, the Maelfa Hub in Ely, Cardiff, in Llandudno Hospital and Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny.

In Powys and Swansea Bay health board areas, the hubs are operating as online portals, which signpost women to support and services.

All the hubs have been designed with women to fit around women’s lives. Some services will be referral-based and others will be open access.

Since the Women’s Health Plan was published in December 2024, extensive training for GPs and healthcare workers about endometriosis and other women’s health conditions has been rolled out across the country.

Health boards have also been moving more services into local communities. In Swansea Bay University Health Board, for example, uro-gynae physiotherapy is now available through primary care services instead of at hospital.

Information about the women’s health hubs and how to access them are included in a new national website dedicated to women’s health in Wales which was launched yesterday (Monday 16 March).

The website will make it easier for people to find reliable, clinically verified guidance on a wide range of women’s health topics and understand what services and support are locally available to them.

The Women’s Health Plan sets out how NHS organisations in Wales will close the gender health gap by providing better health services for women, ensuring they are listened to and their health needs are understood.

It includes more than 60 actions across eight priority areas to improve healthcare for women and is based on feedback from around 4,000 women across Wales.

Each health board received £300,000 this year to support the development of the pathfinder women’s health hubs. They will be evaluated later this year.