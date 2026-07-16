Women’s voices ‘must be heard’ on pain, says Wales’ first Women’s Health Minister

Nation.Cymru staff

Women should be believed when they speak about pain and their symptoms should no longer be dismissed, Wales’ first Women’s Health Minister has said as ministers pledged to strengthen women’s influence over NHS services.

Delyth Jewell made the commitment ahead of a Women’s Health Summit bringing together clinicians, researchers and women with lived experience to examine how pain is treated in healthcare and how women’s experiences can help shape future services.

The summit, taking place at Cardiff’s Temple of Peace, will focus on tackling what ministers describe as the “normalisation” of pain in women’s healthcare, both during clinical procedures and in the treatment of long-term conditions.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ms Jewell said too many women had felt ignored by the healthcare system.

“For too long, women’s health has been treated as an afterthought. No woman should be afraid to speak up about pain or things that don’t feel right.

“Women should be believed about their bodies, and I am determined to change the culture that has let too many women down.”

The Welsh Government said the summit would lead to the development of minimum standards for involving women in decisions about healthcare services, with a new framework to ensure patients continue to shape the NHS Wales Women’s Health Plan.

Work will also begin on refreshing the plan, including gathering fresh feedback from women across Wales about their experiences of healthcare.

The current Women’s Health Plan was developed following research carried out in 2022, when women across Wales reported that they often did not feel listened to, had symptoms dismissed or lived with pain for years before receiving a diagnosis.

The Deputy Minister said those experiences should continue to inform future policy.

“Women’s voices helped create the Women’s Health Plan. Now we’re making sure those voices continue to shape what comes next.”

The Welsh Government said the summit would bring together research evidence, clinical expertise and lived experience to identify ways of improving care for women across NHS Wales.

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