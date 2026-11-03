Woodland just inside Welsh border goes up for auction

Nation Cymru staff

A sizeable chunk of natural woodland in one of the most majestic locations in the Wye Valley could be yours for just a few thousand pounds.

A dreamy plot of woodland on the Welsh border near the busy village of Redbrook not far from the town of Monmouth is up for sale and could make an ideal Christmas present.

Measuring almost an acre, Area 1, Redbrook Wood, is just off the main A466 from Chepstow via Tintern to Monmouth road overlooking the River Wye.

Heidi Wangemann, of Paul Fosh Auctions, says the 0.99 acres (3,995 sq. mtrs) of land could offer the new owner a wealth of possible future uses.

“This lot could offer someone a tremendous opportunity in a scenic and idyllic, yet not isolated location.

“The land, predominantly woodland, which has access from the Redbrook Road, has possible potential as amenity and recreational woodland, for conservation or even for small-scale forestry. Having said that any tree felling may need a licence and some trees in the umbrella of woodland may be protected so buyers should make their own enquiries.

“The site, on the A466, approximately 2 to 3 miles south of Monmouth and 13 miles north of Chepstow, is within the Wye Valley National Landscape and is almost right on the England/Wales border.

“The village of Redbrook, just down the road, has a post office and stores, the Bell Inn, and the Boat Inn is accessed across the Penallt Viaduct footbridge. The Offa’s Dyke Path and Wye Valley Walk pass through the village, and Highbury Wood National Nature Reserve is close by.

“No planning permission is currently in place and any proposed development or use would be subject to the relevant permissions and consents.”

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, when this land and some 100-plus other property lots will be on offer, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 10 and ends from 2pm on Thursday, November 12.

View this lot and more at www.paulfoshauctions.com