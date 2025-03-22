Woolly mammoth replica lands in National Museum Cardiff

Visitors to the National Museum Cardiff will be able to view a fully reconstructed woolly mammoth in the museum’s main hall from this weekend.

The mammoth, measuring three metres tall and five measures long, has been printed in 3D and is a replica of mammoth bones found by a dog walker in September 1986 on a farm in Condover, Shropshire.

After being recovered by a team of scientists and local volunteers it was calculated that the bones were between 14,000 and 14,500 years old, making them the remains of some of the last recorded mammoths in Britain and Europe.

Complete replica

The museum’s newest resident is a replica of one of the most complete woolly mammoth skeletons found in Britain, only missing the skull and the tail.

Also found alongside the original skeleton were the bones of at least three baby mammoths, approximately 3-6 years old. However, as the bones are those of a male mammoth, it’s unlikely that these would have been part of a family group.

Adult male mammoths left the herd into which they were born and wandered alone or in small bachelor groups, while adult females lived together in groups with their young.

The 3D-printed replica was created by scanning the twin of the skeleton that is on display at the Discovery Centre in Craven Arms, Shropshire. The bones and tusks were then 3D printed and painted to look like bone.

New life

Mared Maggs, Head of National Museum Cardiff site said: “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of this extraordinary creature to the Main Hall of National Museum Cardiff, a display that promises to breathe new life into this iconic space.

‘Visitors will have the unique opportunity to experience the sheer magnitude of the Woolly Mammoth, igniting both wonder and curiosity as they delve into the fascinating world of these magnificent beings.”

Maggs added: “Our new arrival will elevate the experience for both new and returning visitors and I’m overjoyed to finally reach the moment where we can unveil this incredible piece of history.

‘We can’t wait to welcome everyone and share the captivating story behind this prehistoric giant.”

‘Magnificent beings’

Dr Caroline Buttler, Head of Collection Development and palaeontologist said: “This wonderful new addition to our National Museum Cardiff family will give all museum visitors an opportunity to get up close and see the exact size of this amazing pre-historic animal, and understand the world that he lived in 14,000 years ago.

‘It’s great to have used modern technology, 3D scanning and printing to recreate this extinct Woolly Mammoth skeleton.”

Later on this year Amgueddfa Cymru will also be looking for visitors’ help to give the mammoth a name, with further details to be announced on their Social Media pages and at the museum in the summer.

In Britain, mammoths lived alongside woolly rhinos, giant deer, hyenas, cave bear, horses, and humans (Homo sapiens and Neanderthals), who hunted them to eat and provide skins and fur for clothing and shelter.

Woolly mammoths were one of several different mammoths that existed in the past, with a different species living in North America.

