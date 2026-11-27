Nation.Cymru staff

Work has begun on a £10m training centre that will give students more space to learn trades including carpentry, joinery and motor vehicle maintenance.

Wynne Construction is building the Albert Gubay Centre of Excellence in Construction and Motor Vehicle Engineering for Grŵp Llandrillo Menai in Rhyl. The centre is due to be completed by November 2027.

The two-storey building will replace the Rhuddlan Automotive Centre. It will have a motor vehicle workshop on the ground floor and a construction training area upstairs. The centre will also support teaching in green engineering.

Parts of the building’s structure will be left exposed so students can see the construction techniques used to build it. The project is backed by the Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation.

Paul Flanagan, principal of Coleg Llandrillo, said the new facilities would “significantly expand opportunities for local people, particularly in carpentry, joinery and motor vehicle engineering”.

Wynne plans to recruit a trainee assistant site manager and offer work experience and site visits to students during construction. The company expects to complete the substructure by the end of this year.

The project is being managed by Mark Wilson, who joined Wynne as an apprentice joiner at 16 and studied at the college’s Rhos-on-Sea campus during his apprenticeship.

Wynne previously completed the college’s Engineering Centre in 2024. Mr Wilson said the company would work with local suppliers to cut transport mileage and take steps to minimise disruption to students and staff during construction.