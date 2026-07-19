Work begins on £14m River Usk bridge

Mark Mansfield

Construction has begun on a new £14 million active travel bridge designed to encourage more people to walk, wheel and cycle instead of driving.

The bridge, being built by Monmouthshire County Council, will link Llanfoist with Abergavenny by crossing the River Usk between Merthyr Road and Castle Meadows, creating a more direct route between the two communities.

The project is being delivered by Balfour Beatty and is backed by £10.4 million from the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund and a further £3.6 million from the Cardiff Capital Region’s Regional Transport Fund.

The steel bridge, which will feature wooden cladding to blend with its surroundings, is expected to be completed in September 2027. Once the main structure is in place, ramps will be built to connect it to existing paths at Castle Meadows and Merthyr Road, alongside improvements to surrounding walking and cycling routes.

The council said work would be phased to take account of ecological and site constraints.

Castle Meadows, where the bridge will connect on the Abergavenny side of the river, is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, while the River Usk is designated a Special Area of Conservation.

The authority said it had worked with local stakeholders to address concerns about the scheme and that the construction plan includes measures to minimise environmental impacts while supporting the long-term management of Castle Meadows.

Cabinet member for rural affairs, housing and tourism Cllr Sara Burch said: “I am delighted to see the work on the new bridge has begun.

“This bridge will provide a better, greener connection for people to access the town centre of Abergavenny.

“This is a complex project which has been many years in the making and will take several years to complete because of the constraints of working in a way that respects the biodiversity of the River Usk and the meadows.”

The bridge forms part of wider efforts to improve active travel routes across Monmouthshire, with the aim of making walking, wheeling and cycling more attractive alternatives for everyday journeys.

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