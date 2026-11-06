Work begins on £4 million coastal improvement works

Nation Cymru staff

A leading civil engineering firm has started delivering the third phase of a crucial multi-million-pound coastal defence improvements at a Victorian seaside resort.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has begun work on shoreline improvements at Old Colwyn to mitigate the damage caused by extreme weather to the promenade and critical infrastructure after being appointed by Conwy County Borough Council.

The Victorian seaside resort is a particularly vulnerable stretch of coastline, with the deteriorated defences at heightened risk of collapsing during large storms.

The promenade, which protects infrastructure including the A55 and the main London-Holyhead railway line, is frequently closed to the public when water breaches the sea wall.

As part of the £4 million development, the tier one contractor is set to procure 14,000 tonnes of rock armour to reinforce 100 metres of coastline, sourcing the material from quarries within North Wales where possible.

In addition, the existing sea wall and promenade behind will be raised by approximately 1.5m along a further 160 metres, strengthening the bay’s resilience to adverse weather and flooding.

A team of up to 30, including apprentices and subcontractors, will also demolish the existing access points and replace them with perpendicular stairs, crossover steps, and an outfall extension.

Jones Bros project manager Sam Roberts said: “It’s brilliant to be working alongside Conwy County Borough Council yet again to deliver a hugely important coastal defence scheme for the community of Old Colwyn.

“Our recent developments in Kinmel Bay and Penrhyn Bay put us in a strong position, as we have existing relationships with local suppliers and the experience to deliver these vital improvements.

“As with every project we undertake, we will be in close contact with residents and have implemented extensive measures to ensure locals, promenade users, and surrounding businesses encounter minimal disruption during the construction period.”

An on-site information cabin will be available throughout the works, which are set to be completed in late 2027.

Councillor Mike Priestly, Cabinet member for Environment, Roads & Infrastructure said “This project represents another significant and exciting piece of the jigsaw in the transformation of our coastline. Having been involved in this scheme from the very beginning, it is incredibly rewarding to see another phase moving forward and delivering real benefits for residents, businesses, and visitors.

“These improvements are about far more than coastal defence. They form part of a wider regeneration vision that will help protect vital infrastructure, improve accessibility, enhance the promenade experience, and ensure this stretch of coast can be enjoyed safely for generations to come.

“I am delighted to see work commence on this latest phase and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community, helping to secure a stronger, safer and more attractive seafront for future generations.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 570 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, reservoirs, waste management, and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced a large percentage of its current workforce, with several of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited hundreds of apprentices over the years.