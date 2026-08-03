Work begins on long-awaited west Wales transport interchange

Pembrokeshire County Council said the development — construction on which was scheduled to begin at the end of July — represents a significant investment in Milford Haven’s future.

The Milford Haven Public Transport Interchange project aims to deliver a modern, fully integrated transport hub to improve accessibility, passenger experience, and interchange between bus, rail, walking, and cycling in the town.

Construction on a long-awaited public transport interchange in west Wales is now under way, marking a major milestone in efforts to improve transport links in the area.

The project is funded through Welsh Government grants and match funding from the council.

Initial works will include site clearance, enabling works, and utility diversions, with main construction activities to follow shortly thereafter.

The construction has been planned to minimise disruption to residents, businesses, and transport users, and temporary measures will be implemented to maintain access to essential services.

The project team has committed to maintaining safe access while works are carried out, and will provide regular updates to the public, support local businesses where possible, and minimise environmental impacts during construction.

Cllr Paul Miller, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education and Regeneration said: “This long-awaited development will make a real difference to the area, boosting connectivity, supporting economic growth and helping to create a greener future for generations to come.

“I look forward to seeing work get underway and the benefits it will bring to our community.”

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett added: “I’m absolutely delighted that construction of the Milford Haven Public Transport Interchange is set to begin. This is a hugely important project for our town and a significant investment in Milford Haven’s future.

“Once complete, the new interchange will provide a modern, accessible and well-connected transport hub that makes it easier for people to travel by bus, rail, walking and cycling.

“It will improve the experience for residents and visitors alike, support local businesses and encourage more sustainable ways of getting around.”

Investment

Mark Hooper MS, the Deputy Minister for Transport said: “I am delighted to see construction is due to start on this project, which has been supported by over £14m of Welsh Government funding.

“This modern, integrated transport hub is exactly what we need to deliver on our vision of a fully joined-up transport network in Wales — one where rail, bus, walking and cycling all work seamlessly together.

“By improving accessibility and encouraging more sustainable travel choices, this interchange will support economic growth in Milford Haven and the wider region and help Wales on its journey to net zero.”

Emma Osborn, Passenger Strategy Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “The Milford Haven Public Transport Interchange is an important investment in the future of sustainable travel in Pembrokeshire.

“By improving connections between rail, bus, walking and cycling, the project will make it easier for people to choose public transport and enhance the overall journey experience.

“We’re proud to be working with our partners to deliver a more accessible, integrated transport hub that will benefit passengers and the local community for years to come.”

Richard Watts, Balfour Beatty’s Managing Director for Rail, said: “We’re looking forward to starting work on this important project for Milford Haven and the wider community.

“Drawing on our extensive experience delivering rail and transport infrastructure, we will work closely with Network Rail, Transport for Wales and Pembrokeshire County Council to deliver the scheme safely and efficiently, minimise disruption wherever possible, and create a transport hub that will serve the town for years to come.”

More information on the Milford Haven Public Transport Interchange is available here.