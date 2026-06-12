Work begins on major new north Wales innovation hub

Nation.Cymru Staff

Work has begun on a major new development aimed at strengthening North Wales’ position as a hub for innovation and low-carbon technology.

Project partners gathered to formally mark the start of construction on the new Egni building at Bangor University’s Science Park, M-SParc.

The building will provide office, laboratory and workshop space, alongside facilities for collaboration, skills development and community engagement, expanding the park’s capacity to support businesses, researchers and innovators working across advanced technologies.

The development will also include an innovation hall and a materials analysis centre, significantly expanding M-SParc’s ability to support companies operating in the low carbon energy sector.

The expansion of Bangor University’s low carbon research capability, including the work of the Nuclear Futures Institute (NFI), is a key element of the development, helping create new opportunities for collaboration between academia and industry.

Delivered by Wynne Construction, it is expected to be completed by summer 2027.

The project is being backed by £3.94m from the North Wales Growth Deal, jointly funded by UK Government and Welsh Government, alongside a further £2.5m from Welsh Government, £3m from Anglesey Freeport and £580,000 from Bangor University.

The North Wales Growth Deal is delivered by Ambition North Wales, it is a £1 billion investment to the region, £240m of which is funded by both Welsh and UK Government.

Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor said: “The start of construction on this second building at M-SParc marks a significant milestone in our ambitions for innovation and economic growth in north Wales.

“This expansion will strengthen our research and innovation capacity in low carbon and advanced technologies, building on strengths such as the Nuclear Futures Institute and creating new opportunities for collaboration between academia and industry.

“We are grateful for the support of the Anglesey Freeport programme, Welsh Government and Ambition North Wales in helping bring this vision forward.”

M-SParc, which first opened in March 2018, has established itself as a hub for innovation in low carbon energy and emerging technologies.

It is hoped the Egni development will create an integrated environment where academic expertise and industry partners can work to accelerate real world applications and attract further investment.

Pryderi ap Rhisiart, Managing Director of M-SParc, said: “Today marks a huge step forward for M-SParc and for the wider region.

“Over the past few years, we’ve built an incredible foundation here, creating high-quality jobs, supporting businesses to grow, nurturing skills and helping people build exciting careers in north Wales.

“This expansion signals an exciting new chapter that will strengthen our ecosystem and create even more opportunities across the region.”

Ambitions

Cllr Gary Pritchard, Lead Member for the Low Carbon Energy Programme, Ambition North Wales and Leader of Isle of Anglesey Council, added: “We are delighted to see works commencing on the construction of Egni.

“The development is a significant project within our Growth Deal’s Low Carbon Energy programme, which is unlocking the benefits of developing low carbon energy projects within the region, positioning Anglesey and north Wales as a leading location for the low carbon energy sector.”

M-SParc sits within Anglesey Freeport’s Central Anglesey Tax Site, making Egni the first capital project to be delivered through the Anglesey Freeport programme.

Chair of the Anglesey Freeport Company, Dylan J. Williams, said: “The start of construction on the Egni building at M-SParc marks an important milestone for the Anglesey Freeport programme and for the region’s low carbon ambitions.

“This development exemplifies how Freeport status can accelerate investment, innovation and skills, creating the conditions for businesses to thrive.

“By supporting projects like this, we hope to help build a globally competitive cluster for clean energy and advanced technologies, delivering long term economic growth and high quality jobs for Anglesey and north Wales.”

Energy

Another aim of the investment is to support the region’s transition to a low carbon future by creating jobs, developing skills and enabling businesses to scale.

Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said: “This new Government is committed to building stronger Welsh businesses, harnessing energy as a competitive advantage, and connecting people and opportunities.

“M-SParc’s expansion marks a major step forward for low-carbon innovation in Wales. Egni will drive economic growth, create skilled jobs, and position Anglesey and North-West Wales as leaders in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“We will continue to work with our partners to drive long-term prosperity for the region and beyond.”

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin, said: “The UK Government is proud to support North Wales as a leader in the innovation economy, including through the North Wales Growth Deal and the Anglesey Freeport, which are predicted to create thousands of jobs.

“The Egni development is the next step in advancing the region’s growing low-carbon advance technology sectors, and will deliver economic benefits for people across north Wales by creating high skilled and well-paid jobs for the future and boosting the regional economy.”

With the current building nearing full capacity, the Egni development represents the next major phase in M-SParc’s growth.

More information is available on the M-SParc site here.